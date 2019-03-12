Sport Cheltenham

Tuesday 12 March 2019

Cheltenham Day One LIVE: Espoir D'Allen springs a major shock to land the Champion Hurdle for Ireland

Espoir D'Allen ridden by Mark Walsh during the 3:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy race Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Espoir D'Allen ridden by Mark Walsh during the 3:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy race Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Ruby Walsh on Klassical Dream celebrates after winning the 1:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' race Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Brandon Castle ridden by Bryony Frost and Klassical Dream ridden by Ruby Walsh before the 1:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' race Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Apple's Jade, Burveur D'Air and Laurina are vying for favouritism in the Champion Hurdle

Cormac Byrne

The greatest event in horseracing is upon us. Will Buveur D'Air beat Apple's Jade and Laurina in the Champion Hurdle? How many Irish winners will we have on the first day? Join Cormac Byrne from 12.30pm to find out.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Offaly’s fall, Tipp’s consistency problem, and Wexford face up to Kilkenny

In association with Allianz

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport