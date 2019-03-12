Sport Cheltenham

Tuesday 12 March 2019

Cheltenham Day One as it happened: Punters on the canvas as Ireland enjoys four first day winners

Espoir D'Allen ridden by Mark Walsh during the 3:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy race Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Apple's Jade, Burveur D'Air and Laurina are vying for favouritism in the Champion Hurdle

Cormac Byrne

Four Irish winners on the first day. A fairytale win for Gavin Cromwell in the Champion Hurdle with Espoir D'Allen, a double for Willie Mullins and a first Cheltenham winner for Rachael Blackmore.

 

Online Editors

