Cheltenham Day One as it happened: Punters on the canvas as Ireland enjoys four first day winners
Four Irish winners on the first day. A fairytale win for Gavin Cromwell in the Champion Hurdle with Espoir D'Allen, a double for Willie Mullins and a first Cheltenham winner for Rachael Blackmore.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Patrick Mullins: High hopes for Laurina and Sharjah, but 'Apple's' looks ripe
- Watch: Cheltenham tips from the track in 60 seconds - Michael Verney brings you his Festival 'bankers'
- Laurina to land first blow for maestro Mullins
- 'I can work out a horse a lot faster than a human being'
- Cheltenham 2019: Big Four poised to dominate - Analysing the trainers who have ruled the festival for over a decade
- 'Buveur' to hold Irish mares at bay and earn his deserved day in sun
- Course chief braced for 'uncomfortable' start