Cheltenham Day Four: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as Al Boum Photo bids for greatness

Willie Mullins’ lightly raced star on course for famous three-in-a-row in Gold Cup

Al Boum Photo with jockey Paul Townend (far right) and trainer Willie Mullins (second left). Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Wayne Bailey

Near the parade ring at Cheltenham, there’s a statue of Dawn Run, which won the Gold Cup (3.05) for trainer Paddy Mullins in 1986 under Jonjo O’Neill and this incredible mare is still the only horse to do the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup double.

For many years, it must have been with a sense of pride, but also longing, that Paddy’s son Willie Mullins passed that statue each year, having tried but failed to win the big race many times himself.

Then along comes Al Boum Photo with one win, then another – and he’s now in prime position to emulate Best Mate as the only horse in the modern era to win three in a row, and just the fifth horse in history to do so.

