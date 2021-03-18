Cheltenham Day Four: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide as Al Boum Photo bids for greatness

Near the parade ring at Cheltenham, there’s a statue of Dawn Run, which won the Gold Cup (3.05) for trainer Paddy Mullins in 1986 under Jonjo O’Neill and this incredible mare is still the only horse to do the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup double.

For many years, it must have been with a sense of pride, but also longing, that Paddy’s son Willie Mullins passed that statue each year, having tried but failed to win the big race many times himself.

Then along comes Al Boum Photo with one win, then another – and he’s now in prime position to emulate Best Mate as the only horse in the modern era to win three in a row, and just the fifth horse in history to do so.

Chacun Pour Soi’s loss in the Champion Chase on Wednesday, a race that continues to elude Mullins, proves that the world isn’t always fair and doesn’t always give you what you deserve, but I know how much Al Boum Photo means to the yard and, of course, to Paul Townend.

Expand Close Paul Townend / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Townend

As for the racing public, I feel somehow that Al Boum Photo has not quite captured everyone’s hearts like other multiple Gold Cup winners such as Kauto Star or the aforementioned Best Mate, but that’s mostly because Mullins keeps him lightly raced.

Kauto Star, for example, also won the King George a number of times in his day, but as mentioned, the Gold Cup had eluded Mullins for so long you can’t blame him on sticking to a winning formula, and the Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore preparation race once again went well.

He might not be as flashy as some other chasers but he’s a real genuine sort and I’m happy to take the 11/4 in the early markets on a third success for the nine-year-old.

No Gold Cup is won easily and A Plus Tard is definitely a big danger. Henry de Bromhead’s charge may only be seven, but he’s got ten chase runs and four wins to his credit including a couple of Grade Ones, so enough experience overall.

To put that into context, Al Boum Photo, which is two years older, has won seven chases from 12 runs. What a story it would be for Rachael Blackmore and Irish racing if she could steer A Plus Tard home to victory.

Native River is a lively outsider for Colin Tizzard at 11/1. The 2018 Gold Cup winner is now aged 11 and no horse of that age or older has won since the 1960s, so on the stats, it’s a very big ask.

However, he’s shown plenty of life lately and has come back to form with three wins in four races including the Cotswold Chase at Sandown last time, which was a pleasure to watch for any true racing fan.

One Mullins horse I’m happy to oppose is Elimay, which is 11/8 for the first running of the new mares’ race (4.15). It’s not that she’s done much wrong, and we all know how good Mullins is at training mares – but all that’s built into her price at this stage and there’s very little value left.

Instead, I’m going to side with Shattered Love around 5/1 running for Denise Foster. A winner of the JLT in 2018 for Gordon Elliott, her form has been up and down since, but she shaped well when second in a Listed Chase at Naas recently.

In the opening Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.20), I’m quite keen on Tritonic, which is second-favourite in the early markets at 11/4 behind Zanahiyr at 5/4. A useful sort on the Flat, Tritonic is two from two over timber including a Grade Two last time out, and almost certainly has more to come.

Wayne Bailey's race-by-race guide to day four

1.20

Zanahiyr has been trained by Gordon Elliott with this race in mind and is unbeaten over hurdles, so deserves a lot of respect at the top of the market for Denise Foster. However, former Flat horse Tritonic looks out of the ordinary for Alan King, and is a decent bit of value around 11/4.

1.55

Gary Moore’s Fifty Ball is a consistent sort and is rarely out of the placings. He may yet have more to come from his rating of 135, and is worth a couple of quid at a nice price around 12/1 with Joshua Moore booked to do the steering. Ganapathi is another for the shortlist for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. It wasn’t disgraced when mid-division in a Leopardstown Grade One.

2.30

Willie Mullins’ Stattler deserves his place at the top of the market around 4/1. Third to Gaillard Du Mesnil in that Grade One which included Ganapathi, he’s a progressive sort with more improving to do. Fakiera, Torygraph and Barbados Buck’s are the likely threats to the bet.

3.05

A very good renewal of the Gold Cup where Al Boum Photo can join the likes of Best Mate and win the race for a third time in a row. A Plus Tard would be a very popular winner with Rachael Blackmore on board, while it would be lovely to see Native River roll back the years and run a big race. But Al Boum Photo is consistent, and odds of 11/4 are fair.

3.40

Last year’s 66/1 winner It Came To Pass is a lot shorter this time around at 15/2 but his experience here will count for a lot in this type of race, and he’s a reasonably confident selection to complete the double. Billaway is the obvious danger.

4.15

This is the inaugural running of the new mares’ chase and it’s no surprise to see a Willie Mullins-trained horse, Elimay, head the betting. But she’s a little short for me in an open-looking contest, and a chance is taken on Listed winner Shattered Love around 5/1 for Foster and Jack Kennedy.

4.50

A tricky race to finish the day, Langer Dan gets the nod around 11/2 for Dan Skelton with Lorcan Williams booked to ride. His rating is due to go up to 140 following a win at Sandown on Saturday – but he gets to race off his old rating of 130 (with a 5lb penalty) so looks ‘well-in’.

Stat attack: Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Established in 2009, I’m sure David Pipe would love to win the race named in honour of his father Martin (4.50), but it’s a tricky race for punter and trainer alike, and all of his 20 runners so far have been unsuccessful.

In fact, he’s had just one horse placed in the race, namely Big Eared Fran which was third at 7/2 in the inaugural race where he threw seven darts at the board. He hasn’t had so many runners entered in recent years and had none in 2019.

Last year’s sole runner, Umbrigado, finished eleventh of the 23 runners but has been on a winning streak elsewhere lately, winning his last three races. Pipe has three entries for this year’s renewal; Leoncavallo, First Lord De Cuet and Martinha, but they are cool enough in the betting with each of them priced 20/1 or above.