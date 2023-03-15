| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cheltenham 2023: Honeysuckle steals the show . . . with a hand from above

Henry de Bromhead’s superstar mare signs off in perfect style to retire unbeaten at Cheltenham Festival

Dream team: Honeysuckle ridden by Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Close Brothers Mares&rsquo; Hurdle. Photo: Reuters Expand
Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates with owner Kenneth Alexander, and trainer Henry de Bromhead, right, after Honeysuckle's win in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dream team: Honeysuckle ridden by Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Close Brothers Mares&rsquo; Hurdle. Photo: Reuters

Dream team: Honeysuckle ridden by Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle. Photo: Reuters

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates with owner Kenneth Alexander, and trainer Henry de Bromhead, right, after Honeysuckle's win in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle. Photo: Sportsfile

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates with owner Kenneth Alexander, and trainer Henry de Bromhead, right, after Honeysuckle's win in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle. Photo: Sportsfile

/

Dream team: Honeysuckle ridden by Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle. Photo: Reuters

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

The mare signed off as if resenting the attention, hind legs tossing out recalcitrant jabs as the noise around her became an animate, living thing.

Honeysuckle gave the air of understanding what was happening here, in the idea that this was a story beyond conventional covers. On a day that hurdling’s new superstar ran imperiously to expectation, the mare which had sidestepped Constitution Hill still ultimately filched his thunder.

Most Watched

Privacy