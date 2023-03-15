Cheltenham 2023: Honeysuckle steals the show . . . with a hand from above

The mare signed off as if resenting the attention, hind legs tossing out recalcitrant jabs as the noise around her became an animate, living thing.

Honeysuckle gave the air of understanding what was happening here, in the idea that this was a story beyond conventional covers. On a day that hurdling’s new superstar ran imperiously to expectation, the mare which had sidestepped Constitution Hill still ultimately filched his thunder.

A tumultuous day in the old valley then, all manner of emotions interlaced.

Snatched glances towards the Heavens and hard, barrelling embraces swept the enclosure as Rachael Blackmore delivered Honeysuckle home to an ovation plumbed with palpable care for a family still grieving their lost boy.

The roars ran deeper than the norm then for a Mares’ Hurdle winner. And Henry de Bromhead, ordinarily a model of self-containment, could not help himself but meet that energy with air-punches of his own.

He’d yearned for this, maybe racing itself did. But you can’t just idealise these moments, you have to make them happen.

It had been the right decision to sidestep Constitution Hill even if it came in the face of quarrelsome noise from those believing the opportunity to win a third Champion Hurdle represented some kind of historical obligation.

But the truth is that she would not have beaten Nicky Henderson’s equine jet. Nothing would.

​Just over six months have passed since 13-year-old Jack died in that Glenbeigh pony race and the story of every De Bromhead runner since has always, somehow, been ratcheted back to that awful day. The family could feel it all around them, the love of their community.

“You know it’s been a really tough year and just to finish with her like that is incredible,” said Henry when it was over, Honeysuckle retiring an unbeaten Festival champion with two Champion Hurdle titles and, now, a second Mares Hurdle crown.

Seventeen wins in total from 19 races then. A once-in-a-generation creature.

“We know Jack is always with us and I’m sure he was here on Rachael’s shoulder,” said De Bromhead.

“Honeysuckle has been a huge part of our life and Jack just adored her. So she as much did it for him as she did it for all of us.”

Pre-race, the peremptory script to follow had been that she was probably done at this altitude. Defeats in the Hatton Grace at Fairyhouse and the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown spoke convincingly of a career that had reached and passed its arc.

Read More

Yet, still, her name meant something, Honeysuckle going off as 9/4 joint favourite with last year’s winner, Marie’s Rock.

What lay ahead, though, didn’t feel so much a challenge of skill, intellect or even nerve. It felt a challenge of destiny. Was it meant to be?

In this place, you see, everything feels somehow fated. Pre-ordained.

“We rolled the dice and got the fairytale,” smiled De Bromhead poetically, every embrace a jolting, tearful act now.

He’d felt the will of the crowd all but dragging Blackmore and Honeysuckle up that final gradient, even those whose money lay elsewhere.

“Wherever we go,” he said. “Minella Indo at Tramore. Deep Cave at Leopardstown. Wherever we go, it’s just unbelievable. It’s just amazing how supportive people are. We’ve got brilliant friends and family, but the whole industry… it’s just incredible.

“Like it’s really tough, but we’re lucky. There’s a lot of people in our situation that don’t have the support that we get, so we’re lucky in that sense.

“People are incredible. Look I’ll waffle on forever, but it’s just an amazing way for her to finish her career. She deserved that. It’s an amazing way to end because so often it doesn’t happen.”

He’d sensed since landing here that Honeysuckle knew precisely where she was and the significance of what was coming. To him, she has always radiated that cognisance of place and circumstance.

And she has a bilious side.

“Ah yeah, they definitely know when they’re here,” said Henry. “And she knew, absolutely. She was trying to kill us! She got even more agile when we were saddling her. She’s been trying to kill me for the last five years and she nearly got me this time.”

Love Envoi made all the running, but Blackmore never left her shadow. The early pace had been sedate but, from the top of the hill, all changed. There were just two of them in it coming to the last and, momentarily, Love Envoi seemed to have snatched a precious stride.

De Bromhead feared the race was gone, but not Blackmore. She knew the horse beneath her still had plenty.

“We all wish a very special kid could be here today,” Blackmore reflected in the enclosure afterwards. “But he’s watching down on us.”

That’s how it felt too. The sense of abstract voices floating in and out of this story, of people struggling to elucidate proper emotion. If there had been something almost icy and calculating about Constitution Hill’s demolition job in the feature, everyone somehow felt intimate with this moment.

Because Honeysuckle’s final race had been, arguably, her most meaningful.

Owner, Kenny Alexander, admitted that he’d travelled “more in hope” than real conviction. After Leopardstown the last day, an abundance of smart minds came to him counselling retirement.

And now?

“Yeah, this is it,” he declared emphatically. “This is a proper send-off. If they want to show her off at Punchestown, I’m more than happy to do that. I don’t want to go to the well too often. She’s gone out on a high. Nothing can match it. Let her enjoy her retirement.

“A million per cent, this is my best ever day.”

​Alexander, you sensed, spoke for a community now transcending scale. One after another, the luminaries of this sport pushed their way towards the De Bromheads, delivering hugs that had no end.

One who did so wordlessly was Mouse Morris, whose son Christopher ‘Tiffer’ was lost to carbon monoxide poisoning while traveling through South America in 2015. Big race wins may be beautiful, but they can never place a shield around the heart.

No matter, we will remember Honeysuckle and the resonance of this farewell.

“In fairness, we’ve obviously had a terrible year with Jack and everything and just the support everyone has given us… I think most of it is for Honey because she’s been so unbelievable, but everyone is just so supportive,” said De Bromhead.

“They just show us so much support and we’re really grateful for that. It’s been an incredibly tough time and, you know, you dream that these kind of things could happen. I think it’s the result everybody wanted, but you dare not believe.

“We’ll never have another one like her I’d say and you know, flip the ground in the two races she was beaten in and she could have been a lot closer in both. We’ve been so lucky to have her.

“She’s been a joy.”