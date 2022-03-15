Cheltenham 2022 Day Two: We need a bounce of the ball for Chacun Pour Soi – and no result would give us more pleasure

“If you wish to be king of the jungle, it’s not enough to act like a king. You must be the king. There can be no doubt, because doubt causes chaos and one’s own demise.”

Shishkin took the crown at Ascot, here he must retain it. The result was in doubt for much of the finish, and that doubt gives hope. Shishkin made a mistake, he hit a flat spot.

Chinks in the armour? Perhaps, perhaps not.

Energumene did everything right in Ascot. He jumped. He settled. He travelled. He went the shortest way around. He tried. And then, like sunlight through a curtain, Shishkin arrived to stop our wonderful dream. How do we turn it around? Some say go faster. Others go slower, in order to go faster – paradoxically.

A small few think just run another horse against him. Could Chacun Pour Soi finally show the English the magnificence we’ve been seeing for the past few years? No result would give us more pleasure.

I think.

Chacun is 10 years old now, an age past prime, so to beat two exceptional horses in their prime is going to be exceedingly difficult. I don’t buy that he doesn’t travel, he was clearly wrong in Sandown and we probably didn’t make enough use of him here last year.

Perhaps he can join Sprinter Sacre, Special Tiara and Moscow Flyer as double-digit aged horses to win the Champion Chase this century. We would love it.

But whichever way, we’re going to need the bounce of the ball I reckon.

However, in a bigger field maybe we will. If Shishkin had had to check or got hemmed in for a couple of strides in Ascot the result would have been different.

When both happened in Ascot, the small field meant there was little consequence, here, however, should he falter for a stride you can be sure myself, Townend, Blackmore et al will be shutting doors and taking ground. In the doubt, there is hope.

The Champion Bumper could produce fireworks. Jamie Codd and Gordon Elliott are unusually bullish about American Mike. We send an armada to defeat him.

Facile Vega, son of the great Quevega, stands at the head of the battalion on his breath-taking performance at the DRF. He has the good looks, the flashy pedigree and the explosive performances, but I think his biggest danger could be from within.

Redemption Day has always worked just as well at home and his form has been franked. He is smaller and narrower than Facile, but has plenty of speed and a fantastic temperament, which is always a huge addition in this race.

James’s Gate only arrived in the yard after Christmas and it’s unusual for Willie to run one so quickly, and very unusual for one to arrive so late to Closutton and make the boat to Cheltenham. Tornado Flyer is the only one that springs to my mind. Who knows what improvement he has in him.

Madmansgame will dwarf all those around him, and while he is lazy he has a huge engine underneath and shouldn’t be underestimated either, while none of the others are here making up numbers.

Missed That in 2005 is the last favourite from Closutton to win this race. I hope to set that record straight but I’m far from as certain as the odds suggest.

However, Facile Vega is a horse who’s been taking the eye from day one in Closutton and if he could emulate his mother, it would be magic.

PATRICK’S PICKS

1.30 Sir Gerhard

2.10 Bravemansgame

2.50 Ganapathi