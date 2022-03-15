| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cheltenham 2022 Day Two: We need a bounce of the ball for Chacun Pour Soi – and no result would give us more pleasure

Patrick Mullins

Chacun Pour Soi and Paul Townend after winning the Grade One Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand

Close

Chacun Pour Soi and Paul Townend after winning the Grade One Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Chacun Pour Soi and Paul Townend after winning the Grade One Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Chacun Pour Soi and Paul Townend after winning the Grade One Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

“If you wish to be king of the jungle, it’s not enough to act like a king. You must be the king. There can be no doubt, because doubt causes chaos and one’s own demise.”


Related topics

Related Content

More On Cheltenham Festival

Most Watched

Privacy