Cheltenham 2022: Day Two race card, top tips from the track and everything you need to know

Jockey Paul Townend riding Sir Gerard on the gallops during day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse

DAY TWO RACE CARD

(Note: All odds subject to fluctuation)

1:30pm Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Sir Gerhard 4/6

Journey With Me 6/1

Three Stripe Life 7/1

Stage Star 9/1

I Am Maximus 16/1

Whatdeawant 20/1

Scarface 50/1

Haxo 125/1

Hemlock 200/1

2:10pm Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Bravemansgame 11/4

L'homme Presse 7/2

Capodanno 13/2

Ahoy Senor 6/1

Beacon Edge 12/1

Farouk d'Alene 12/1

Fury Road 16/1

Threeunderthrufive 16/1

Gaillard du Mesnil 16/1

Dusart 22/1

Streets of Doyen 150/1

2:50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

Drop The Anchor 15/2

Saint Felicien 8/1

Camprond 8/1

Gowel Road 9/1

The Shunter 11/1

Unexpected Party 11/1

Indigo Breeze 14/1

McFabulous 16/1

Grand Roi 18/1

Ganapathi 18/1

Fastorslow 18/1

Ashdale Bob 20/1

Champagne Gold 20/1

Mars Harper 20/1

Garry Clermont 25/1

Call Me Lord 25/1

Tronador 25/1

The Bosses Oscar 33/1

Dans Le Vent 33/1

Maze Runner 33/1

Commander of Fleet 40/1

Christopher Wood 50/1

Fair Frontieres 50/1

Daly Tiger 80/1

Hang In There 100/1

Top Moon 150/1

3:30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Shishkin 10/11

Energumene 3/1

Chacun Pour Soi 13/2

Envoi Allen 14/1

Nube Negra 14/1

Put The Kettle On 25/1

Funambule Sivola 33/1

Politologue 80/1

4:10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y

Tiger Roll 7/4

Delta Work 6/1

Prengarde 7/1

Shady Operator 11/1

Easysland 12/1

Diesel d'Allier 14/1

Poker Party 14/1

Brahma Bull 18/1

Midnight Maestro 22/1

Back On The Lash 25/1

Plan of Attack 25/1

Potters Corner 33/1

Tout Est Permis 33/1

Step Back 50/1

Alpha des Obeaux 66/1

Mitchouka 66/1

4:50pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase

Andy Dufresne 6/1

Editeur du Gite 8/1

Amarillo Sky 8/1

Thyme White 10/1

Sky Pirate 11/1

Before Midnight 12/1

Embittered 12/1

Frero Banbou 12/1

Buddy Rich 14/1

Gumball 14/1

Elixir de Nutz 16/1

Il Ridoto 18/1

Poseidon 18/1

A Wave of The Sea 22/1

For Pleasure 25/1

Dancing On My Own 28/1

Exit Poll 33/1

Hasankey 33/1

Global Citizen 33/1

Capuccimix 40/1

5:30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Facile Vega 13/8

American Mike 9/4

Redemption Day 6/1

Houlanbatordechais 11/1

James's Gate 16/1

Joyeux Machin 20/1

Madmansgame 33/1

Seabank Bistro 33/1

Our Jester 50/1

Authorised Speed 66/1

Ocean of Mercy 66/1

Music Drive 80/1

Ain't No Sunshine 150/1

Call Me Harry 150/1

Cillians Charm 200/1

Godot 200/1

Spanish Present 200/1





TOP TIPS

Where and when is it on?

This year’s Festival takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse from Tuesday March 15 to Friday March 18.

Where can I watch and follow the races?

Virgin Media One and ITV1 will be covering the majority of the races with a daily show throughout the week while Racing TV will show every race. And we’ll be liveblogging on Independent.ie for the duration of each day throughout the Festival.

What’s the race schedule?

Every day has a headline event with Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase, the Ryanair Chase and Stayers' Hurdle on St Patrick’s Day and the Gold Cup on Friday amongst the 14 Grade 1 races.

But in reality, every race at the Festival is a big one and there’s a full list below.

Wednesday, March 16 (Ladies Day)

1.30pm, Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 5f

2.10pm, Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 3m 80y

2.50pm, Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), 2m 5f

3.30pm, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1), 1m 7f 99y

4.10pm, Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, 3m 6f 37y

4.50pm, The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Grade 3), 2m 44y

5.30pm, Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1), 2m 87y

Thursday, March 17 (St Patrick's Thursday)

1.30pm, Turners Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 2m 3f 166y

2.10pm, Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3), 2m 7f 213y

2.50pm, Ryanair Chase (Grade 1), 2m 4f 127y

3.30pm, Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 7f 213y

4.10pm, Paddy Power Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3), 2m 4f 166y

4.50pm, Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m 179y

5.30pm, Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase, 3m 2f

Friday, March 18 (Gold Cup Day)

1.30pm, JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 179y

2.10pm, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), 2m 179y

2.50pm, Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 7f 213y

3.30pm, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m 2f 70y

4.10pm, St James's Place Hunters' Chase, 3m 2f 70y

4.50pm, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 3), 2m 4f 127y

5.30pm, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (0-145), 2m 4f 56y





