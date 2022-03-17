Cheltenham 2022 Day Three recap: Flooring Porter takes Stayers' Hurdle as Galopin Des Champs falls at the last

Flooring Porter ridden by jockey Danny Mullins celebrates winning the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle during day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Flooring Porter put up a brilliant performance to make all the running and repeat last year’s win in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Concerns on how Flooring Porter would react to a massive crowd after winning in near silence behind closed doors were allayed, as the Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old put paid to the opposition.

Flooring Porter (4-1) was given a superb ride by Danny Mullins to join the elite band of multiple winners.

He enjoyed an easy lead with Mullins able to control the race throughout and had enough in hand to see off his rivals at the business.

Flooring Porter ran out a cosy winner by two and three-quarter lengths from Thyme Hill with Paisley Park, the 2019 winner, a nose away in third.

Cromwell said: “The plan was to make it, but of course he has the issues with the start. We wanted to make the running and he was foot perfect everywhere.

“Danny was fantastic on him, when he jumped the third last he eased off and let him fill up, but to be honest I was worried he might get done for a turn of foot. Danny was cool though and knew what he was doing.

“I wasn’t too bad when he was down at the start as I was pretty confident he was going to be OK today, he seems to have matured and he’s behaved himself all the time he’s been here.

“At Leopardstown (at Christmas) Klassical Dream got a flyer and we didn’t and it made the difference, he was beaten just over two lengths. We didn’t want the same to happen in this race.”

Cromwell hailed Mullins’ ride, adding: “Danny is so good on front runners, he has a serious clock in his head.

“He maybe did get an easier lead this year, whether they might not have felt he was as good as he was I don’t know.

“His jumping is unbelievable, he jumps more like a champion hurdler, he’s so slick, long or short, he gains ground at every hurdle.

“Last year was great but the crowd here is magic. I came here and won the Champion Hurdle with Espoir D’allen but he was an outsider, to win a big race with a fancied horse was brilliant, it all worked out.

“We’ll try to get him back here next year.”

Mullins added: “Everything went to plan. Big credit has to go to Gavin Cromwell, I love the horse but he’s quirky. His training is the reason we’re back here today again, Gavin’s done a fantastic job with this lad all year.

“I wasn’t too worried about the preliminaries, the more he gets into the season, the less gas is in his system. Gavin brought him over a few days early, he was a little bubbly one or two mornings but this morning we were very happy with him. He was relaxed and showing a spark again.

“It’s funny going into a race at Cheltenham with such confidence in the horse but we believed in him.”

Philip Hobbs felt better ground would have helped Thyme Hill, but was nevertheless pleased with his effort.

He said: “He ran really well and stayed on really well.

“A bit better ground might have helped us. I’m not sure where we’ll go now. It would be nice to go to Aintree for the race he won last year, but it’s only three weeks away so we’ll have to see how he is.

“Punchestown is a possibility as well.”

Paisley Park finished third last year but narrowed the gap from five lengths to just under three, delighting his trainer Emma Lavelle.

She said: “He’s run fantastic, he really has.

“He was flat out and just galloped. He was still the fastest up the hill, he just couldn’t be fast enough through the race.

“I’m just so proud of him. This is the fifth Festival he’s run at in a row and for him to continue to run the races that he runs, he’s just a very special horse.

“He was closer this year than he was last year to Flooring Porter and was a nose off being second.

“He has the heart of a lion this horse and he loves it – and actually behaved impeccably today.

“Aidan (Coleman) said he needs the soft ground to slow everybody else down a little bit, but he’s probably better on the nicer ground when everything happens a bit quick for him.

“Today was arguably a better run than last year, so if he continues in this vein, he’ll keep going.”

Earlier in the day, Bob Olinger was handed victory in the Turners Novices’ Chase after Galopin Des Champs took a dramatic fall at the final fence in the opener.

Galopin Des Champs looked certain to land the spoils when he jumped the last well clear of Bob Olinger, but he slipped and knuckled over a stride after landing and ditched Paul Townend onto the ground.

That left Bob Olinger (6-5) to come home unchallenged with Busselton picking up the pieces for second place in the four-runner Grade One heat, 40 lengths behind the winner.

Until that untimely exit everything had gone to plan for Galopin Des Champs. Willie Mullins’ six-year-old had jumped exuberantly in the early stages and had Bob Olinger under pressure before the race was turned on its head and the 5-6 favourite crashed out after seemingly clearing the last safely.

Bob Olinger’s rider Rachael Blackmore felt her mount was some way from his brilliant best, even though he added another Festival victory after winning last year’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

She said: “It’s fantastic to win but nobody likes winning in those circumstances and it was brilliant to see Paul and Galopin Des Champs get up.

“I was happy with him, he made one or two little errors, so there’s definitely room for improvement there, but four out I wasn’t delighted and I thought I’d be travelling better.

“I don’t know if it was the true Bob Olinger today, even coming up the hill it wasn’t the fashion of last year and I was never going to catch Paul.

“It’s strange emotions but unbelievable to get another winner here.

“I think he’s a Gold Cup horse, he’s one of the best in Henry’s yard so I wouldn’t be too disheartened today as I know that wasn’t the true Bob, for whatever reason I don’t know, but we’re lucky to have him.

“The ground might have blunted him but it’s just soft, jumping ground so I wouldn’t use that as an excuse as he’s won on heavy the last day.”

De Bromhead said: “You never want to win in those circumstances, but this game – always expect the unexpected and we’re delighted to win and we need to show a bit of joy as well.

“I was surprised to see him off the bridle so soon, obviously the other one is something else. I never thought I’d see another horse do that to him.

“He made a couple of mistakes so we still have to work on the jumping, but he jumped well on the first circuit.

“He’s still a work in progress, it was still only his third run over fences and he’s won a Grade Three and a Grade One.

“You don’t like to win a race like that, though.”

Mullins reported Galopin Des Champs to be unscathed after his fall and is optimistic about what the future now holds.

He said: “He’s fine. The reins just got caught around his leg and he panicked a little bit and it took a while to get it all sorted. I think Paul is probably sorer than the horse is.

“Paul just said he landed well and slipped on his next stride. We move on.

“I’m very pleased with the performance and I suppose we’re getting used to horses falling at the last around here – first of all Adamant Approach and then Annie Power and Benie Des Dieux.

“It’s disappointing, but we have a sound jockey and a sound horse and we live to fight another day – and I’m sure we’ve been on the other end of the scale as well.

“It’s tough, but it looks like we could have a very special on horse on our hands.

“I’m delighted I ran him in that race because I can go back to two miles now – we can do anything we want with him.

“It has always been in the back of my mind that we could go back in trip with him.”

Townend and Mullins didn't have to wait long to bounce back as Allaho ran his rivals into the ground to become only the second horse to claim successive victories in the Ryanair Chase.

A 12-length winner 12 months ago, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding was even more impressive as he emulated Albertas Run, the only previous dual winner in 2010 and 2011.

The eight-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins, made most of the running last year but led all the way this time as he showed his superiority with an imperious performance.

Allaho (4-7 favourite) had Eldorado Allen for company in the early stages with Shan Blue close up until Paul Townend began to turn the screw from four out. The pack tried to close but when it looked like the race would be on, Allaho kicked clear.

Conflated fell at the second-last fence when holding place chances, leaving Janidil to give Mullins a one-two but he was 14 lengths behind the easy winner, whose only mistake came at the final fence. Eldorado Allen was three-quarters of a length away in third.

Townend was delighted to get on the scoreboard in this event.

He said: “Earlier is gone now. I’m OK and the horse is OK, we’ve a good horse and I was lucky in those colours a couple of years ago in the Triumph and I suppose it doesn’t make it any easier but what goes around comes around.

“It would make you wonder why I didn’t pick him (Allaho) last year wouldn’t it? He’s an animal to gallop and jump. He’s just really good. I got into a lovely rhythm on him again, it was straightforward.

“We took our time in learning about him but I think we’ve got there now. That’s what he likes doing, he’s built for it, look at the size of him. I’m delighted.”