Cheltenham 2022: Day One race card, top tips from the track and everything you need to know

Horses trained by Willie Mullins on the gallops ahead of day one of the Cheltenham Festival

WATCH: Michael Verney's Day One tips from the track

DAY ONE RACE CARD

13:30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Constitution Hill 29/4

Dysart Dynamo 5/2

Jonbon 5/1

Mighty Potter 7/1

Kilcruit 7/1

Bring On The Night 18/1

Shallwehaveonemore 50/1

Silent Revolution 50/1

JPR One 100/1





14:10 Arkle Novices’ Chase

Edwardstone 5/2

Riviere D’etel 7/1

Blue Lord 4/1

Haut En Couleurs 7/1

Saint Sam 9/1

Magic Daze 14/1

Coeur Sublime 16/1

Gabynako 20/1

Brave Seasca 33/1

War Lord 40/1

Red Rookie 100/1





14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase

Floueur 15/2

Does He Know 8/1

Death Duty, Noble Yeats 9/1

Corach Rambler, Fantastikas, Frodon, Full Back, Gericault Roque, Our Power, Tea Clipper 11/1

Lostintranslation, Oscar Elite 16/1

Ben Dundee 18/1

Discordantly, Kiltealy Briggs, Vintage Clouds 22/1

Foxy Jacks 29/1

Doctor Duffy, Grump Charley, Rapper 33/1

Run To Milan 40/1

Belargus 50/1

Pontresina 66/1

One More Fleurie 80/1





15:30 Champion Hurdle

Honeysuckle 4/7

Appreciate It 4/1

Teahupoo 10/1

Epatante 14/1

Adagio 18/1

Zanahiyr 22/1

Tommys Oscar 33/1

Sant Roi 50/1

Glory And Fortune, Not So Sleepy 100/1





16:10 Mares’ Hurdle

Telmesomethinggirl 11/4

Queens Brook 4/1

Stormy Island 11/2

Burning Victory 8/1

Echoes In Rain 9/1

Mrs Milner 11/1

Maries Rock 12/1

Heaven Help Us 14/1

Martello Sky 18/1

Indefatigable 25/1

Western Victory 50/1

Nada To Prada 150/1





16:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Gaelic Warrior 9/4

The Tide Turns 13/2

Brazil 10/1

Champion Green 11/1

HMS Seahorse 12/1

Ebasari 14/1

Doctobr Brown Bear, Saint Segal, Too Friendly 16/1

Britzka, Prairie Dancer 20/1

Petit Tonnerre 22/1

Dr T J Eckleburg 25/1

Forever William 28/1

Bell Ex One, Feigh, Iberique Du Seuil, White Pepper 33/1

Sea Sessions 35/1

Milldam, Swinging London 40/1

Doctor Churchill, Skycutter 50/1

Tanganyika 66/





17:30 Nations Hunt Novices’ Chase

Run Wild Fred 2/1

Stattler 5/2

Vanillier 4/1

Pats Fancy 7/1

Ontheropes 10/1

Braeside 12/1

Beatthebullet 66/1





TOP TIPS

Read Michael Verney's tips here

Read Wayne Bailey's tips here

Read Patrick Mullins' tips here





Where and when is it on?

This year’s Festival takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse from Tuesday March 15 to Friday March 18.





Where can I watch and follow the races?

Virgin Media One and ITV1 will be covering the majority of the races with a daily show throughout the week while Racing TV will show every race. And we’ll be liveblogging on Independent.ie for the duration of each day throughout the Festival.





What’s the race schedule?

Every day has a headline event with Tuesday’s showpiece the Champion Hurdle, the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday, the Ryanair Chase and Stayers' Hurdle on St Patrick’s Day and the Gold Cup on Friday amongst the 14 Grade 1 races.

But in reality, every race at the Festival is a big one and there’s a full list below.

Tuesday, March 15 (Champion Day)

1.30pm, Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 87y

2.10pm, The Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 1m 7f 199y

2.50pm, Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3), 3m 1f

3.30pm, Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 87y

4.10pm, Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 3f 200y

4.50pm, The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Grade 3)

5.30pm, National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase) (Grade 2), 3m 7f 147y





Wednesday, March 16 (Ladies Day)

1.30pm, Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 5f

2.10pm, Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 3m 80y

2.50pm, Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), 2m 5f

3.30pm, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1), 1m 7f 99y

4.10pm, Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, 3m 6f 37y

4.50pm, The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Grade 3), 2m 44y

5.30pm, Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1), 2m 87y





Thursday, March 17 (St Patrick's Thursday)

1.30pm, Turners Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 2m 3f 166y

2.10pm, Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3), 2m 7f 213y

2.50pm, Ryanair Chase (Grade 1), 2m 4f 127y

3.30pm, Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 7f 213y

4.10pm, Paddy Power Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3), 2m 4f 166y

4.50pm, Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m 179y

5.30pm, Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase, 3m 2f





Friday, March 18 (Gold Cup Day)

1.30pm, JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 179y

2.10pm, McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3), 2m 179y

2.50pm, Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m 7f 213y

3.30pm, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m 2f 70y

4.10pm, St James's Place Hunters' Chase, 3m 2f 70y

4.50pm, Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 3), 2m 4f 127y

5.30pm, Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (0-145), 2m 4f 56y





What are the odds?

Odds are subject to change in the run up to the festival but at two weeks out, there’s a selection below from the featured races.

Unibet Champion Hurdle

Honeysuckle 1/2

Appreciate It 6/1

Epatante 9/1

Zanahiyr 16/1

Quilixios 20/1

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Shishkin 4/5

Energumene 10/3

Chacun Pour Soi 13/2

Nube Negra 11/1

Allaho 16/1

Ryanair Chase

Allaho 5/4

Energumene 8/1

Saint Calvados 10/1

Shan Blue 12/1

First Flow 14/1

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

Flooring Porter 7/2

Thyme Hill 5/1

Champ 6/1

Klassical Dream 13/2

Paisley Park 7/1

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

A Plus Tard 7/2

Galvin 9/2

Minella Indo 11/2

Al Boum Photo 10/1

Protektorat 10/1