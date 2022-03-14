Cheltenham 2022, Day One: I think Kilcruit is back to his form from last year, if not actually better

Last year, the show went on but with no crowd, it was like visiting Sydney without the Opera House, Paris without the Eiffel Tower, New York without the people.

So I was told anyways, as I wasn’t actually there. This year the roar will return and what a race to send it on its way. The Supreme radiates excitement the way fire radiates heat.

Nicky Henderson has pocket aces for the race in Jonbon and Constitution Hill and he has not asked the dealer to split.

Both are lightly raced and unbeaten. Two fascinating unknowns. Dysart Dynamo has a tankful of ability but the temperament of Eric Cantona.

The first day I rode him in Clonmel, he was lazy. The next day at Punchestown, he went around like his tail was on fire. This year he’s jumped off and burnt away the opposition with a furious pace. Can he do that here?

How will he handle the razzmatazz of Cheltenham in the middle of March?

More unknowns. A small field will help, as there will be less hustle and bustle at the start and less competition for forward positions which will lessen the usual frenetic-ness of this particular start.

One thing I do know is I’m really looking forward to Kilcruit. We’ve been harder on him at home after his initial two defeats this season, and added a tongue tie.

I’ve been riding him the last fortnight and I think he is back to his form from last year, if not actually better. The Champion Bumper last year was bizarre in the turtle-like slow pace that was set, and that will not be the case in this Supreme.

My grandmother is 92 and this horse is the last she bred. He is named after her homeplace and he’s the only horse I’ve ridden in her colours.

That was at the last meeting before the first lockdown, in Clonmel in March 2020. We got beat by one of Willie’s but we bought Kilcruit after. My grandmother is here today and if Kilcruit could win, words couldn’t describe how special it would be.

Echoes In Rain is a fantastic spare to pick up. She is dropping in class, and stepping up in trip. Stormy Ireland will ensure a pace that will help her settle, but also put an emphasis on her unknown stamina. Her sire, Authorized, should be a help in that regard though and I think she is over-priced.

Stattler goes into the National Hunt Chase with just two chase runs under his belt. Nine of the last ten winners have had four runs or more. The odd one out was our Back In Focus, which had three runs.

It’s a definite disadvantage, when against a horse like Run Wild Fred which has won a Troytown and been second in a Grade One. However, Stattler is in great form at home and we’ve been happy with his schooling so hopefully he can overcome the deficit in experience.

Again the small field will aid him, giving him more time to think and space to see the fences.

Honeysuckle looks a sure thing in the Champion. Everything we know says so. People who bought tickets for the Titanic thought the same however.

Can Appreciate It be her iceberg?

He might, might, have the ability to do it, but in this race?

On his first run in a year and his first outside of novice company? It’s a huge ask. Penhill did something similar when he won the Stayers’ but he didn’t have Honeysuckle to beat.

The mare is even better than people realise I think. But. But. But, if there’s one horse on these isles that could defeat her, it’s him.

We didn’t fold, and we chose not to hit. Time to turn the cards and find out what we’ve got.

PATRICK’S PICKS

1.30 Kilcruit

4.10 Echoes In Rain (E/W)

4.50 Gaelic Warrior