Cheltenham 2021: All your top tips from our experts on Day Three of the Festival

1.20 Grade One Marsh Novices’ Chase (2m3f168yds)
MICHAEL VERNEY
Chatham Street Lad (e/w) can chase home Envoi Allen.
WAYNE BAILEY
Envoi Allen
1.55 Grade Three Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2m7f213yds)
MICHAEL VERNEY
Spiritofthegames is each-way value in a tricky heat.
WAYNE BAILEY
Kansas City Chief (EW)
2.30 Grade One Ryanair Chase (2m4f127yds)
MICHAEL VERNEY
Tornado Flyer (e/w) can belie his huge odds.
WAYNE BAILEY
Min
3.05 Grade One Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (2m7f213yds)
MICHAEL VERNEY
Redemption awaits for Coleman and Paisley Park.
WAYNE BAILEY
Sire Du Berlais
3.40 Grade Three Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase (2m4f127yds)
MICHAEL VERNEY
Dead Right (e/w) can prove spot on for punters.
WAYNE BAILEY
Happy Diva (EW)
4.15 Grade Two Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m179yds)
MICHAEL VERNEY
Hook Up can continue Mullins’ dominance.
WAYNE BAILEY
Royal Kahala
4.50 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (3m2f)
MICHAEL VERNEY
Shantou Flyer to roll back the years under Cobden.
WAYNE BAILEY
Mount Ida
PATRICK MULLINS' PICKS
3.05 - Melon
3.40 - The Shunter
4.15 - Hook Up
Envoi Allen has looked like the Nureyev of National Hunt racing these past three seasons. His dominance has been total as his record of 11 out of 11 attests. He is a joy to behold over a fence and everything seems to come gracefully to him.