| 9°C Dublin

Cheltenham 2021: All your top tips from our experts on Day Three of the Festival

Willie Mullins trained horses on the gallops ahead of day three Expand

Close

Willie Mullins trained horses on the gallops ahead of day three

Willie Mullins trained horses on the gallops ahead of day three

Willie Mullins trained horses on the gallops ahead of day three

1.20 Grade One Marsh Novices’ Chase (2m3f168yds)

MICHAEL VERNEY

Chatham Street Lad (e/w) can chase home Envoi Allen.

WAYNE BAILEY

Envoi Allen


1.55 Grade Three Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2m7f213yds)

MICHAEL VERNEY

Spiritofthegames is each-way value in a tricky heat.

WAYNE BAILEY

Kansas City Chief (EW)


2.30 Grade One Ryanair Chase (2m4f127yds)

MICHAEL VERNEY

Tornado Flyer (e/w) can belie his huge odds.

WAYNE BAILEY

Min


The Halfway Line Newsletter

A weekly update from our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell along with the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

3.05 Grade One Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (2m7f213yds)

MICHAEL VERNEY

Redemption awaits for Coleman and Paisley Park.

WAYNE BAILEY

Sire Du Berlais


3.40 Grade Three Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase (2m4f127yds)

MICHAEL VERNEY

Dead Right (e/w) can prove spot on for punters.

WAYNE BAILEY

Happy Diva (EW)


4.15 Grade Two Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m179yds)

MICHAEL VERNEY

Hook Up can continue Mullins’ dominance.

WAYNE BAILEY

Royal Kahala


4.50 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (3m2f)

MICHAEL VERNEY

Shantou Flyer to roll back the years under Cobden.

WAYNE BAILEY

Mount Ida

Read More

PATRICK MULLINS' PICKS

3.05 - Melon

3.40 - The Shunter

4.15 - Hook Up

Online Editors

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy