Sport Cheltenham

Thursday 15 March 2018

Cheltenham 2018 LIVE: Willie Mullins' Penhill lands the Stayers Hurdle as Ireland dominate Day Three

Paul Townend celebrates on Penhill after winning the 15:30 Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle REUTERS/Darren Staples
Balko Des Flos and Davy Russell celebrate winning the Ryanair Chase during St Patrick's Thursday of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
15 March 2018; Jockey Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the JLT Novices Chase on Shattered Love on Day Three of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Un De Sceaux has stood true all season. Photo: Sportsfile
Cormac Byrne

Are we in for a showdown between Un De Sceaux and Cue Card in the Ryanair Chase and around 10 horses have strong claims in the Stayers Hurdle. Join Cormac Byrne from 12pm for all the latest action from Cheltenham 2018.

 

Online Editors

