Sport Cheltenham

Wednesday 14 March 2018

Cheltenham 2018 LIVE: Three winners on the bounce for Ireland but joy tempered by Ruby Walsh injury

Davy Russell celebrates with owner Philip Reynolds after riding Presenting Percy to victory in the 14:10 RSA Insurance Novices' Chase Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Jack Kennedy celebrates riding Samcro to victory in the 13.30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
14 March 2018; Presenting Percy, with Davy Russell up clears the last on their way to winning The RSA Steeple Chase on Day Two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Altior and Douvan finally meet on the track
Cormac Byrne

Cormac Byrne

Willie Mullins' 54/1 treble was the story of Day One for the Irish and with five of the seven races today likely to have a favourite from these shores, it could be a day to remember. There are doubts over Altior and Douvan in the Champion Chase but they finally lock horns. Join us from all the action from 12pm.

 

