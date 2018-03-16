Cheltenham 2018 LIVE: Native River outstays Might Bite to claim epic Cheltenham Gold Cup

Last year's Irish Grand National hero Our Duke looks the pick of our hopes in Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup but the race is wide open. Will Ireland continue to stamp their authority on the Festival with 15 wins already in the bag? Follow all the action from 12pm.

