Sport Cheltenham

Friday 16 March 2018

Cheltenham 2018 LIVE: Gordon Elliott joins Willie Mullins on seven winners as Farclas Triumphs

Jack Kennedy celebrates on Farclas after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup during Gold Cup Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Our Duke, with Robbie Power on board, after winning last year’s Irish Grand National. Photo: Sportsfile
Cormac Byrne

Cormac Byrne

Last year's Irish Grand National hero Our Duke looks the pick of our hopes in Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup but the race is wide open. Will Ireland continue to stamp their authority on the Festival with 15 wins already in the bag? Follow all the action from 12pm.

 

