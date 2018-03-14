Sport Cheltenham

Wednesday 14 March 2018

Cheltenham 2018 LIVE: Follow all the Day Two action with Altior and Douvan set to do battle

Altior and Douvan finally meet on the track
Cormac Byrne

Willie Mullins' 54/1 treble was the story of Day One for the Irish and with five of the seven races today likely to have a favourite from these shores, it could be a day to remember. There are doubts over Altior and Douvan in the Champion Chase but they finally lock horns. Join us from all the action from 12pm.

 

Online Editors

