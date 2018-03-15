Sport Cheltenham

Thursday 15 March 2018

Cheltenham 2018 LIVE: Follow all the Day Three action as Irish trainers looks to continue their dominance

Un De Sceaux has stood true all season. Photo: Sportsfile
Un De Sceaux has stood true all season. Photo: Sportsfile
Cormac Byrne

Cormac Byrne

Are we in for a showdown between Un De Sceaux and Cue Card in the Ryanair Chase and around 10 horses have strong claims in the Stayers Hurdle. Join Cormac Byrne from 12pm for all the latest action from Cheltenham 2018.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport