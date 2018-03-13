Sport Cheltenham

Tuesday 13 March 2018

Cheltenham 2018 Day One as it happened: Terrific treble for Willie Mullins as JP McManus enjoys seventh Champion Hurdle crown

Ruby Walsh celebrates as he holds Benie Des Dieux after winning the 16:10 OLBG Mares' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Ruby Walsh celebrates as he holds Benie Des Dieux after winning the 16:10 OLBG Mares' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 13, 2018 Barry Geraghty celebrates on Buveur D'Air after winning the 15:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 13, 2018 Ruby Walsh celebrates on Footpad after winning the 14:10 Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Summerville Boy, with Noel Fehily up, after winning The Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle Race on Day One of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Apple's Jade, Footpad and Getabird are the leading Irish fancies today
Cormac Byrne

Cormac Byrne

A 54/1 treble for Willie Mullins on Day One of the Cheltenham Festival and he has a firm hold of the race for the top trainer title. Buveur D'Air proved his champion quality in the feature.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport