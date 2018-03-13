Cheltenham 2018 Day One as it happened: Terrific treble for Willie Mullins as JP McManus enjoys seventh Champion Hurdle crown
A 54/1 treble for Willie Mullins on Day One of the Cheltenham Festival and he has a firm hold of the race for the top trainer title. Buveur D'Air proved his champion quality in the feature.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Watch: Rathvinden makes it a 54/1 treble for Willie Mullins after victory in the National Hunt Chase
- Cheltenham 2018: Un De Sceaux to face six rival as he bids to retain the Ryanair Chase
- Sam Spinner and Jessica Harrington's Supasundae among 17 declared for Stayer's Hurdle at Cheltenham
- The grand name for the grandest stage of all
- Cheltenham 2018: Samcro and Next Destination on course for a mouthwatering battle in Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
- 'Percy' aiming for more festival glory in RSA
- Buveur D'Air to clean up on a day for mud lovers
- Comeback kids Walsh and Douvan out to defy logic
- Raiding party hoping Getabird can get Mullins's Festival off to flier
- Footpad poised to kickstart Cotswold success for Irish