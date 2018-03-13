The Olympics of national hunt racing is upon us. Here's everything you need to know about the opening day of the 2018 Cheltenham festival.

Cheltenham 2018 Day One: All the top tips from our experts including a race-by-race guide

MICHAEL VERNEY'S RACE-BY-RACE GUIDE 1.30 GRADE ONE SKY BET SUPREME NOVICES’ HURDLE 2M 87YDS

ALL eyes will be on Getabird – which shot to the head of the market after humbling Elliott’s Mengli Khan in a Grade Two at Punchestown in January – and while the Rich Ricci-owned six-year-old looks rock solid, it remains to be seen whether he’s spectacular. He may well oblige but at short odds in a competitive heat, others are preferred.

English trainer Amy Murphy (25) bids for a first Festival winner with stable star Kalashnikov, which prepared for this 20-runner contest in fine style when taking the competitive Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. That is one of the best pieces of form available but the forgotten horse may be Tom George’s Summerville Boy, which handed Kalashnikov a four-length beating in the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle and was since put away with the Festival in mind.

Heavy going will play to his strengths and at double-figure odds, he may be the value while Mullins’ second string Sharjah – which had the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at his mercy at Christmas before falling at the last – and Paloma Blue are interesting Irish contenders at bigger prices. Verdict: Summerville Boy to spring a surprise and turn over Getabird.

2.10 GRADE ONE RACING POST ARKLE NOVICES’ CHASE 1M 7F 199YDS FOOTPAD’s jumping marks him out as one of the most exciting chasing recruits in recent years and Mullins’s novice, fourth in last year’s Champion Hurdle, deservedly heads a five-runner field for a fascinating renewal.

Petit Mouchoir had Footpad’s number over hurdles but the boot looks to be on the other foot over fences given the five-length beating that was handed out to Henry de Bromhead’s runner at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The way Petit Mouchoir performed after returning from a minor setback was admirable and it’s clear that Cheltenham was the long-term target after an interrupted preparation but there are some minor concerns about his jumping.

Tactics are likely to be different on this occasion with Davy Russell instead opting to bowl along in front and get the Gigginstown runner into a rhythm but if he clouts a Cheltenham fence, his chance will be seriously diminished. Harry Whittington’s Saint Calvados has done everything right thus far and will thrive in the testing conditions. He may be the fly in the ointment while Henderson has lauded Brain Power’s home work, but if it comes down to class, it’s hard to see past Footpad. Verdict: Footpad (nap) is banker material for Mullins and Walsh.

2.50 GRADE THREE ULTIMA HANDICAP CHASE 3M 1F

AMAZINGLY, there is no Irish runner among the 18 for this stamina test where several are likely to come home wearily. One horse sure to revel in the conditions is Coo Star Sivola, however. Nick Williams’ six-year-old has kept good company this season and is proven over the course, trip and the heavy going having shown a marked improvement when stepped up to score over 3m at Exeter last month. With Festival form in the book having made the frame over hurdles at the last two editions, Lizzie Kelly’s mount looks the one to beat, although Sue Smith’s Vintage Clouds and Venetia Williams’ Yala Enki will also love the sapping conditions.

Verdict: Coo Star Sivola to continue his fine Festival form. 3.30 GRADE ONE UNIBET CHAMPION HURDLE 2M 87YDS THERE’S no such thing as a one-horse race in a big championship event but this is as close it comes with reigning champion Buveur D’Air bidding to make it a magnificent seven Champion Hurdles for Henderson.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old, which will once again be partnered by Barry Geraghty, has done nothing wrong in his three races this season and while he hasn’t beaten much, those fearing a lack of race fitness are probably clutching at straws. Racing fans salivate at the thought of 2015 Champion Hurdle Faugheen hero returning to his best but his last two runs are miles below that and he comes to the Cotswolds with serious question marks hanging over him. Were Mullins to produce him to reclaim his crown, it would be one of his finest training performances but he looks to be playing for place money at best while stable-mate Yorkhill is sent back to the smaller obstacles in hope rather than expectation.

Wicklow Brave, in the hands of the trainer’s son Patrick, could prove his best hope while perennial bridesmaid My Tent Or Yours – runner-up in three Champion Hurdles – is likely to find a couple too good in his bid to finally land the big one. There are very few horses on an upward curve in the race so from a betting perspective, a speculative each-way wager on Elliott’s Mick Jazz is suggested. Winner of the Ryanair Hurdle on his penultimate start, Russell’s mount has progressed immensely this season and could be in the frame at a huge price. Verdict: Mick Jazz (e/w) is improving and can take a place at big odds.

4.10 GRADE ONE OLBG MARES’ HURDLE 2M 3F 200YDS THIS race has really cut up with many avoiding defending champion Apple’s Jade as Elliott’s mare looks a cut above the opposition, and the Meath trainer has nominated her as the horse he is most looking forward to this week. It’s easy to see why the Gigginstown runner is rated one of the bankers of the meeting having fended off the challenge of Stayers’ Hurdle favourite Supasundae on her last run at Christmas and teenager Jack Kennedy can steer her home.

Mullins has farmed this race – winning eight of its 10 runnings – and his challenge is led by the versatile Benie Des Dieux, which switches from fences to hurdles and looks a classy sort. This is a massive step up in class, however, and the seven-year-old’s odds look too skimpy, with another Irish runner likely to cause her the most problems. Dual Grade One winner Jer’s Girl – just two lengths behind Apple’s Jade when second in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan in November – fell at the third-last a year ago when yet to play her cards and Gavin Cromwell’s mare is great value to place.

Verdict: Jer’s Girl is one of few that can give Apple’s Jade something to think about and can make the frame. 4.50 GRADE TWO NATIONAL HUNT CHALLENGE CUP AMATEUR RIDERS’ NOVICES’ CHASE 3M 7F 170YDS ELLIOTT has claimed this prize three times in the last seven years – with just five runners – and looks primed for another bold bid with Jury Duty and Mossback in the four-mile novices’ contest for amateur riders. Grade Two scorer Jury Duty has outstanding novice chase form in the book and is the preference of the two with last year’s Pertemps Final third coming into his own over fences during the testing winter conditions.

The booking of Jamie Codd makes the seven-year-old even more appealing and the Wexford rider will need to be at his best to fend off Derek O’Connor on Philip Hobbs’ No Comment but he should do so in a dour contest. Verdict: Trust Jamie Codd to do the business aboard Jury Duty. 5.30 LISTED CLOSE BROTHERS NOVICES’ HANDICAP CHASE 2M 4F 78YDS WITH just nine pounds separating the 20 runners this is a bit of lottery to close the day.

Likely favourite De Plotting Shed for Elliott was nominated by BHA senior handicapper Phil Smith as their highest-profile ‘headache horse’ but is priced accordingly and value should be sought elsewhere in a difficult betting heat. Any Second Now has been living up to his name; chasing home the likes of Footpad (twice), Invitation Only and Monalee – all Festival fancies – but Ted Walsh’s charge could go one better in the hands of Mark Walsh, with Fergal O’Brien’s Barney Dwan also a big danger. Verdict: Any Second Now can score for racing legend Ted Walsh. THE VIEW OF OUR EXPERTS: Patrick Mullins 1.30 Getabird 2.10 Footpad 3.30 Faugheen Wayne Bailey 1.30 Kalishnikov 2.10 Footpad 2.50 Cogry 3.30 Buveur D'Air 4.10 Apple's Jade 4.50 Rathvinden 5.30 Ballyhill Ivan Yates 1.30 First Flow (E/W) 2.10 Footpad 3.30 Buveur D'Air 4.10 Apple's Jade Robbie Power 1.30 Lostintranslation (e/w) 2.10 Petit Mouchoir 2.50 Singlefarmpayment 3.30 Buveur D’air 4.10 Apple’s Jade 4.50 Jury Duty 5.30 Any Second Now Shark Hanlon 1.30 Getabird 2.10 Footpad 2.50 Vintage Clouds 3.30 Buveur D’air 4.10 Apple’s Jade 4.50 Mossback 5.30 Any Second Now Niall Cronin 1.30 Getabird 2.10 Footpad 2.50 Gold Present 3.30 Wicklow Brave (e/w) 4.10 Apple’s Jade 4.50 Rathvinden 5.30 Any Second Now Ian Gaughran 1.30 Kalashnikov 2.10 Footpad 2.50 Vintage Clouds 3.30 Wicklow Brave (ew) 4.10 Apple’s Jade 4.50 Rathvinden 5.30 Barney Dwan Katie Walsh 1.30 Getabird 2.10 Footpad 2.40 Yala Enki 3.30 Buveur D'air 4.10 Benie Des Dieux (e/w) 4.50 No Comment 5.30 Any Second Now (e/w) Cormac Byrne 1.30 Getabird 2.10 Footpad 2.50 Wakanda 3.30 Buveur D'Air 4.10 Apple's Jade 4.50 Rathvinden 5.30 Barney Dwan Remember you can follow all the latest news from Cheltenham courtesy of our live blog from 12.30pm

