Friday 16 March 2018

Cheltenham 2018 Day Four as it happened: Gordon Elliott lands Irish Independent top trainer award with final day double

14 March 2018; Jockey Jack Kennedy, centre, with trainer Gordon Elliott, left, and owner Michael O'Leary after winning the Ballymore Novices Hurdle with Samcro on Day Two of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Jack Kennedy celebrates on Farclas after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup during Gold Cup Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Native River ridden by Richard Johnson and Might Bite ridden by Nico de Boinville during the 15.30 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Our Duke, with Robbie Power on board, after winning last year’s Irish Grand National. Photo: Sportsfile
Cormac Byrne

Gordon Elliott provided the only two Irish winners on the final day of the Cheltenham festival with Farclas winning the Triumph Hurdle and Blow By Blow winning the Martin Pipe. Native River was a deserved winner of the Gold Cup after a titanic battle with Might Bite. Relive the racing action below.

 

Online Editors

