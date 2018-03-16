Cheltenham 2018 Day Four as it happened: Gordon Elliott lands Irish Independent top trainer award with final day double
Gordon Elliott provided the only two Irish winners on the final day of the Cheltenham festival with Farclas winning the Triumph Hurdle and Blow By Blow winning the Martin Pipe. Native River was a deserved winner of the Gold Cup after a titanic battle with Might Bite. Relive the racing action below.
Online Editors
