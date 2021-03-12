Blow for Willie Mullins as lameness rules Energumene out of Cheltenham clash with Shishkin

The clash of the Cheltenham Festival is no more after Energumene was ruled out of his mouth-watering meeting with Shishkin after suffering a setback.

The Arkle duel between the exciting novice chasers had been billed as one of the highlights of the Festival, but Willie Mullins has revealed that a late injury will rule Energumene out of his trip to the Cotswolds.

The seven-year has oozed class over fences this season with a faultless Grade One success at the Dublin Racing Festival throwing down the gauntlet to Nicky Henderson's Shishkin, but that battle will have to wait for another day.

"Unfortunately, Energumene has met with a setback and won’t be running at the Cheltenham Festival next week. It is very disappointing for all connections," Mullins said this morning of Tony Bloom's charge.

