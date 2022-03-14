Bankers, Bismarks and dark horses

TUESDAY

BANKER

Edwardstone, Arkle Chase (5/2)

Trainer Alan King hasn’t had a Cheltenham Festival winner since Uxizandre won the Ryanair Chase in 2015, but the exciting Edwardstone has an outstanding chance in what looks to be a somewhat weak renewal of the Arkle. A Grade One winner at Sandown in December, he put a number of decent horses to the sword quite easily in the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick last time out.

BISMARCK

Constitution Hill, Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (9/4)

There’s no denying Nicky Henderson’s gelding looks exciting, winning his two races to date including the Tolworth Hurdle back in January in testing ground priced 2/5. But we didn’t learn a lot from that and he’ll definitely face stiffer opposition in what is an open renewal of the curtain-raiser.

ALL ON THE LINE

Honeysuckle, Champion Hurdle (4/7)

Henry de Bromhead’s star mare put her unbeaten record on the line in this race last year and was mightily impressive. She’s since won three more races under Rachael Blackmore to make it 14 straight wins, or 15 if you include a point-to-point success. All good things come to an end eventually – but not anytime soon, according to the betting.

DARK HORSE

Gabynako, Arkle Chase (16/1)

He was entered in another couple of Festival races but it’s very interesting to see that connections have supplemented Gabynako for the Arkle at a cost of £8,000. With very good place money up for grabs, Gavin Cromwell’s charge could be one to watch each-way.

NUMBERS TO NOTE

Ultima Handicap Chase

There’s a lot of talk about the Irish domination of Cheltenham yet this race is an exception - although in fairness, there are usually just a handful of Irish entries each year. Tony Martin’s Dun Doire landed the prize in 2006, but since then, 28 Irish-trained horses have tried and failed to win.

WEDNESDAY

BANKER

Facile Vega, Champion Bumper (11/10)

A son of Cheltenham specialist Quevega, Willie Mullins’ gelding got his career off to the best possible start with a victory at Leopardstown over the Christmas, but it was his Grade Two bumper win at the Dublin Racing Festival, in which he beat six previous winners, that really stood out. A very exciting prospect.

BISMARCK

Tiger Roll, Cross Country Chase (7/4)

Everyone loves a good comeback story and I’ve been wrong about Tiger Roll before – but Gordon Elliott’s Grand National hero is now aged 12 and may struggle to replicate last year’s form in this race. I’d love to see him do it, but I just can’t have him at 7/4 when a very strong case could be made for at least three or four others.

ALL ON THE LINE

Shishkin, Champion Chase (4/6)

Nicky Henderson’s star looked beaten in the Clarance House Chase but rallied strongly in a fantastic battle against Energumene to win by a length. While Shishkin was beaten once over hurdles, his chase record is perfect, with seven wins from seven races.

DARK HORSE

Chacun Pour Soi, Champion Chase (9/2)

Understandably, the focus here is on the Shishkin/Energumene rematch, but this is by no means a two-horse race and punters should not ignore Chacun Pour Soi. Willie Mullins’ second string has some fantastic wins to his credit in Ireland, but has yet to show that same form across the water.

NUMBERS TO NOTE

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

This is one of the trickiest races of the festival for punters, and was won by the 33/1 outsider Heaven Help Us last year. Dame de Compagnie was a rare win for a favourite in 2020 at 5/1, but high-odds

victories are common, with 11 of the last 13 winners priced in double figures.

THURSDAY

BANKER

Allaho, Ryanair Chase (4/6)

Allaho looked a class apart when beating some very talented rivals in this race last year, and dropping down in distance has been the key to his success after an up-and-down start to his chasing career. His trainer, Willie Mullins, knows the type it takes to win the Ryanair, with a record four wins in the last six years.

BISMARCK

Paisley Park, Stayers’ Hurdle (7/1)

He won this race in 2019, but he’s become inconsistent as he gets older and it’s a big ask to come back here as a ten-year-old to win a race that generally goes to a younger animal. In fairness, he won the Cleeve Hurdle last time out but not for the first time, he acted up at the start, which is another concern.

ALL ON THE LINE

Love Envoi, Dawn Run Mares’ Novice Hurdle (14/1)

With a bumper success in Ireland and four victories over timber for Harry Fry, Love Envoi comes here with a perfect record as she bids to become the first British-trained winner of the race which was established in 2016.

DARK HORSE

Dunboyne, Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (8/1)

Gordon Elliott has a cracking record in this race and while Elliott has a number of other entries here at the time of writing, Dunboyne looks very interesting following some decent displays in Ireland this term, albeit without winning. He raced better than some of his recent results suggest, and I suspect he’ll be shorter on the day once the final line-up is confirmed.

NUMBERS TO NOTE

Stayers’ Hurdle

Five of the last ten Stayers’ Hurdle winners had appeared in the Cleeve Hurdle previously, one of the key trials. Five horses competed in this year’s Cleeve, including Stayers’ Hurdle entries Paisley Park, Champ and Lisnagar Oscar, which finished first, second and third respectively.

FRIDAY

BANKER

Vauban, JCB Triumph Hurdle (7/4)

Another exciting French import for Willie Mullins, Vauban was beaten by Pied Piper on his Irish debut at Punchestown at short odds, but he will have learned a lot from that experience and went on to win a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival. This promises to be a cracking rematch, in which Vauban is favoured to gain his revenge.

BISMARCK

Al Boum Photo, Gold Cup (9/1)

A two-time winner of this race, I backed him last year to complete the treble but the best he could manage was a respectable third behind Minella Indo and A Plus Tard. It’s extremely difficult to regain the Gold Cup, especially for older horses. Now aged ten, Willie Mullins’ gelding may have his best days behind him.

ALL ON THE LINE

Dubai Quest, Hunters’ Chase (14/1)

He’s raced just twice so to say he’s putting it all on the line might seem over the top, but he’s a very interesting gelding from Tom Ellis’ yard and it should be noted that he’d previously been a stand-out performer on the point-to-point scene, winning six out of ten. One to watch.

DARK HORSE

Mahler Mission, Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (25/1)

Trained by John McConnell, he won a Grade Two at Doncaster last time out and appears to be improving with every race. He’s got plenty of talent and is definitely a lively outsider here.

NUMBERS TO NOTE

Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Willie Mullins has a number of early entries for this, and it appears to be a race he likes to target, with four wins and three placed horses since the race was established in 2009, the latest being Galopin Des Champs last year at odds of 8/1.