Arkle’s legendary success paved the way for Ireland’s Gold Cup fairytale at Cheltenham

Vincent Hogan

With four Irish winners on the bounce, the biggest day on the chasing calendar now dances to the sound of an Irish beat

Pat Taaffe on Arkle (right) during the 1965 Cheltenham Gold Cup. Expand

Close

On the morning of the 1964 Gold Cup, ‘Capt Keen’ – writing in the Irish Independent – argued that a successful title defence from the English-trained Mill House would in itself be a cause for Irish celebration.

Why? Because the champion had been bred by the Lawlor family – hoteliers in Naas, Co Kildare.

