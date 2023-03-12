A racing rivalry in name only

The future of Cheltenham, to paraphrase George Orwell, is an Irish riding boot stamping on an English face forever. An Irish invasion which has been the making of the Festival may eventually become the breaking of it.

Irish dominance is overwhelming in terms of not just quantity, 61 wins out of 84 at the last three Festivals, but quality, six of the last seven Gold Cups, seven of the last ten Champion Hurdles, six of the last seven Ryanair Chases, eight of the last ten Mares’ Hurdles, four of the last six Stayers’ Hurdles, seven Champion Bumpers, five Ballymore Novices’ Hurdles and four Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdles in a row.

Even the Champion Chase, the last great redoubt of English strength, has just had two successive Irish winners for only the second time in 40 years.

It’ll be more of the same this year. BoyleSports’ favoured number of Irish winners is between 19 and 22 at 11/8, Willie Mullins is 1/8 to be top trainer and there’s a shorter price on over 22 Irish wins than there is on England sharing the Prestbury Cup.

Expand Close Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend on their way to winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend on their way to winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

There could well be a repeat of last year’s final day clean sweep which set the stage for a subsequent Irish 1-2-3 in a Grand National where runners from this country, in the majority for the first time ever, filled seven of the first nine places

Fans of a winning team can’t have too much success. Celtic supporters never tire of seeing them pulverise all domestic opposition, six successive Sam Maguires weren’t sufficient to sate Hill 16’s hunger. Irish pity for English defeat is an idea whose time will never come.

Yet should this imbalance continue, the notion of Cheltenham as a thing apart will suffer. With the vast majority of the best horses based in Ireland, can the English Festival really be regarded as the ultimate test if it becomes Punchestown on tour?

The Dublin Racing Festival’s rising fortunes may be a straw in the wind. This year saw a record-breaking crowd of 34,991 attend the two-day meeting. Last year’s Punchestown meeting saw a single day record 40,984 on the Friday. Such figures are still dwarfed by Cheltenham’s record 280,627 from last year, with 73,875 on Gold Cup day. Around a third of those spectators were Irish. What’s more surprising is that almost a quarter of the spectators at Leopardstown travelled from England.

Another decade of Irish supremacy in the Cotswolds will only increase the prestige of our big meetings. Cheltenham’s pre-eminence could end up a matter of tradition rather than excellence.

The current Irish ascendancy isn’t just a by-product of Willie Mullins building the greatest stable of National Hunt horses in history. Take every single Mullins horse out of last year’s Festival and the score would still have been 15-13 to Ireland.

That’s a startling statistic when just four years ago English horses tied 14-14 with Irish opposition, Mullins included. The quality of Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead at the top end of the scale is complemented by the quantity of smaller Irish trainers picking up wins.

This turning of the equine tables mirrors changing national fortunes. Irish wins at Cheltenham in the 1970s and ’80s were underdog triumphs for a poorer country, rare highlights in the Stygian gloom enveloping a nation beset by economic turmoil and emigration. Many who’d watched Dawn Run win the Gold Cup were fated to hear bands bash out the ballad celebrating her brilliance in the Irish pubs of English cities.

These days Ireland is the wealthier country as England spirals into economic crisis. We seem relatively at ease with ourselves compared to our neighbours. England, slumping, unhappy, riven by bitter dissension, has an ’80s Ireland feel to it.

That pervasive lack of confidence has spread to horse racing. ITV’s Cheltenham coverage, fine in many respects, is marred by a manically defensive note which suggests constant apology to the sport’s detractors on its behalf.

The recent decision to airbrush the whip out of Rachael Blackmore’s hand in a photo advertising the Festival displayed the same mentality. But the most spectacular example is the introduction of new whip rules which saw 20 jockeys suspended in the first week of their introduction last month and nine more last week.

Many Irish jockeys will encounter the rules, which govern both the number of strokes and the technique employed, for the first time at Cheltenham where a suspension could see them miss the Irish Grand National meeting at Fairyhouse.

Mullins can’t see why such a measure is being introduced in the run-up to the season’s biggest meetings, quipping: “Imagine, if at the World Cup before Christmas, they said we’ll have one offside rule for the group phase of the competition and then we’ll change it for the quarter-finals onwards.”

But it’s precisely the approach of Cheltenham and Aintree, when public scrutiny is at its height, which has prompted the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) to make the change. Ruby Walsh laments: “I can’t recall the tennis, golf or rugby authorities making changes to their rules because of the views of casual viewers.”

On the other hand, Sarah Jenkins, editor of the influential Horse & Hound magazine, empathises with the BHA. “Nobody would thank them for sitting back and watching public acceptance of racing slip away. Without public acceptance of our sports, we cannot assume they will continue indefinitely.”

English racing people fear the public there will fall out of love with the sport. They may also worry that a pursuit once seen as embodying fundamental English values now cuts an anomalous figure in a rapidly changing country. (Orwell placed horse racing first in his list of English traditions despised by left-wing intellectuals.)

Nicky Henderson, that one-man resistance campaign against Irish domination, seems a figure from a different era. The contrast between Henderson, the Eton old boy and son of Field Marshal Montgomery’s ADC who’s the cut of an eccentric PG Wodehouse squire, and Gordon Elliott, working class, self-made, extraordinarily driven, a rough if brilliant diamond, is the contrast between two different national styles, one of which appears more in tune with the modern world.

​Henderson’s England may be dying but he will fight on. In Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill he should have the Festival’s outstanding performer. No opponent has ever got closer than 12 lengths to this phenomenal creature. Should Mullins’ State Man even give him a contest, that would count as a massive achievement in itself.

There are English hopes in other major races. Mullins’ brilliant Galopin Des Champs is hot favourite for the Gold Cup but second in the betting is Bravemansgame, trained by Paul Nicholls whose Cheltenham decline, from 15 Grade 1 wins alone between 2007 and 2012 to just six total victories between 2017-2022, encapsulates England’s eclipse.

English based, though Scottish born, Alan King pits last year’s Arkle Chase winner Edwardstone against Mullins’ two on the trot seeking Energumene in a Champion Chase which could be the contest of the Festival.

Other Irish-English showdowns loom in the Arkle Chase, El Fabiolo (Mullins) v Jonbon (Henderson), Mares’ Hurdle, Honeysuckle (De Bromhead) v Epatante (Henderson), and Ballymore Hurdle, Impaire Et Passe (Mullins) v Hermes Allen (Nicholls.)

Irish dominance at novice level suggests the Ireland-England contest will, like those between Dublin and Meath or Kerry and Cork, remain a rivalry in name only. Henderson and his compatriots could mount a gallant last stand, but a last stand is what it will be.

If Constitution Hill loses the English might as well go home. They’ll already be at home of course. It just doesn’t feel like it these days.