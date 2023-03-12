| 7.8°C Dublin

A racing rivalry in name only

Eamonn Sweeney

Irish-trained horses are set to dominate the Festival again

‘Cheltenham’s pre-eminence could end up a matter of tradition rather than excellence.’ Picture by David Fitzgerald

The future of Cheltenham, to paraphrase George Orwell, is an Irish riding boot stamping on an English face forever. An Irish invasion which has been the making of the Festival may eventually become the breaking of it.

Irish dominance is overwhelming in terms of not just quantity, 61 wins out of 84 at the last three Festivals, but quality, six of the last seven Gold Cups, seven of the last ten Champion Hurdles, six of the last seven Ryanair Chases, eight of the last ten Mares’ Hurdles, four of the last six Stayers’ Hurdles, seven Champion Bumpers, five Ballymore Novices’ Hurdles and four Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdles in a row.

