A quick word with Katie Walsh: ‘Nina brought women to another level, she really opened doors’

How did you get started in racing?

I was born into it with Dad (Ted) being a trainer and always having horses out in the yard, it was kind of inevitable that I was going to end up doing something in racing. I loved being out in the yard, being with horses and always wanted to get involved in some aspect of it and I was lucky enough to end up riding a couple of winners at Cheltenham. I had a great start from home.

What is your favourite race track and why?

I love Punchestown, it’s only up the road and it’s a local track that’s been very lucky for me. Cheltenham is obviously the place where everyone would love to ride a winner, but this side of the Irish Sea, I’d have to say Punchestown. To ride my last winner at Punchestown was very special.

What is your favourite horse and why?

I’d have to say Seabass. He was a great horse for me and 2012 was a great year. I rode a lovely handicap chase on him down in Limerick at Christmas and then he was on the road to the English National. It was very special to have him and ride him in the English National twice, being sent off joint-favourite in 2012 was huge and to be third in it was super.

What is your favourite Cheltenham Festival memory?

I’m lucky to have a couple with Dad and Ruby but riding my first winner at Cheltenham on Poker De Sivola in the four-miler (2010) was very special and it was something that I never thought would happen.

What’s your favourite Festival race?

Every race is very special but I loved the four-miler (National Hunt Chase Challenge Cup). It was a great race to ride in and is steeped in history. I loved taking part in it every year.

Read More

Who’s your sporting hero?

I love Sonia O’Sullivan. She’s an icon and a lady, she was great when I was growing up. She was a great athlete, but also a fantastic role model for women in sport.

Name an opponent or rival you especially admire and why?

Nina Carberry. She upped the game for women in racing. She was stylish, good at her job and she upped the ante. She brought women to a different level in this country and in England, she really opened doors and I was lucky that my career coincided with hers. If you wanted to survive then you had to be as good as her and she was the one that really set the bar.

What’s your racing ambition? Do you have one?

I’m not really into that way to be honest, I tip along every day and try my best. I don’t really set goals but I try and say yes rather than no and take every opportunity and hopefully there’ll be something else more special to come along the way.

Name your dream racing trio (jockey/trainer/owner).

Ruby, Dad and Mam (Helen).

If you could change something about racing, what would it be?

I’d love to see more people going racing when things are back to normal.

When I look back at the old videos and see crowds everywhere, I’d love to see more people going to the races and getting the enjoyment and kick out of it that people in racing do.

When Faugheen won at Christmas (in 2019) or Sea The Stars won at Leopardstown (2009 Irish Champion Stakes), there’s a special atmosphere that you can’t get off the television and I’d love to see people making more of an effort to go when they can.

If you could be associated with one horse in training, which horse would it be and why?

I love Monkfish. He looks very special and is very straightforward, I’d love to have him here in the yard in Kill.

If you could relive one racing occasion, what would it be and why?

Maybe the English National, I’d love another go on Seabass. I dunno if I’d have won but sometimes I think if I’d done a few things differently then maybe I could have. I’d love another shot at it.

One horse that you think could be a future superstar?

Envoi Allen.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about racing.

I probably would like to have a little bit more patience, I lack a bit of patience at times.

What’s your most treasured possession (racing or otherwise)?

My daughter Stevie.

Who’s your favourite jockey of all time? Why?

Ruby. He never stopped improving and he was very hard on himself. He was able to deal with huge pressure within the sport, he had it all when it came to being a professional athlete.

Who would your three dream dinner guests be? (Doesn’t have to be racing) What venue would you choose?

Barack Obama, James Corden and The Queen in the Panorama Restaurant in Croatia (Dubrovnik).

What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

Good health.

Read More

Online Editors