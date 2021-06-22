| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cheltenham right to shake up Festival, but it should go back to three days, not five

Michael Verney

Comment

Trainer Tony Martin: Extending the Festival will lead to more &lsquo;Mickey Mouse&rsquo; races. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Trainer Tony Martin: Extending the Festival will lead to more &lsquo;Mickey Mouse&rsquo; races. Credit: Sportsfile

Trainer Tony Martin: Extending the Festival will lead to more ‘Mickey Mouse’ races. Credit: Sportsfile

Trainer Tony Martin: Extending the Festival will lead to more ‘Mickey Mouse’ races. Credit: Sportsfile

"More, more, more How do you like it? How do you like it?"

(More, More More – Andrea True Connection)

It's hardly any great surprise that Cheltenham are trying to milk the Festival for everything it's worth by adding a fifth day but organisers are running the risk of ruining what makes mid-March at the Cotswolds so special.

Privacy