Cheltenham right to shake up Festival, but it should go back to three days, not five

"More, more, more How do you like it? How do you like it?"

(More, More More – Andrea True Connection)

It's hardly any great surprise that Cheltenham are trying to milk the Festival for everything it's worth by adding a fifth day but organisers are running the risk of ruining what makes mid-March at the Cotswolds so special.

News of the Jockey Club Racecourses' (JCR) planned expansion from 2023 onwards is far from jaw-dropping in an age where the default mode is to always look for more but you have to wonder when enough is enough.

The Festival moved from three days to four in 2005 and if anything things should be going back to the future with a day taken off rather than adding one on and further diluting the quality on show.

The change to four days means Thursday – spearheaded by the Stayers’ Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase – is simply not a day's racing which is up to Festival standard and that is exemplified by many Irish punters heading over for the opening two days to watch the Champion Hurdle and the Champion Chase before departing.

The third day does not have the appeal to racing fans but this is not about disciples of the turf, this is about the additional profits which can be mined from sponsors, advertisers and media rights by introducing an extra day.

The quality of Royal Ascot was severely drained when it switched to five days – Tuesday to Saturday as is intended for Cheltenham – but at least there was an increase in races with 35 contests over the five-day extravaganza so it was somewhat justified.

Plans for a fifth day at Cheltenham will only see an increase from 28 to 30 races – six each day – and it simply does not warrant an extra day with 12-time British champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls adamant that "four days is enough, end of story".

Tipperary native Fergal O’Brien, a hugely successful jumps trainer in Gloucestershire, goes one step further and calls for Cheltenham to go back to its former glory with three marquee days of racing.

"If we had four good cakes, would we swap for five lower quality ones? What about three absolute world beaters? Hmmmmmm," O'Brien tweeted with his opinion particularly noteworthy as additional races would give him a greater opportunity to land his first Festival winner.

His point is key, though. If Cheltenham is to live up to its moniker as 'The Olympics of Jumps Racing' then the premium should be on quality and not quantity. Sometimes less is more.

A Cheltenham winner should be like an Olympic medal, cherished and only possible for the best of the best whereas the Festival has become more of a marathon than a high-class sprint.

When the Dublin Racing Festival was launched three years ago, there was little doubt about the emphasis on outstanding quality over those two epic days at Leopardstown and Tony Martin's words from that time ring even truer now than ever before.

The Meath trainer complimented Irish authorities for structuring their Festival the right way rather than eroding the standard like he feels Cheltenham has.

"You go along to Cheltenham there now and they put in a lot of Mickey Mouse races. If you go back to the original, you'd six races each day, all Grade Ones, top class, one handicap over three miles,” he said.

"Now you've brought in a lot of races and they're not four Olympic days. Take them out, cram the whole three in and add in the Ryanair and the JLT, get rid of whatever other races you want. Leopardstown is Grade One racing all the way through.

"Cheltenham might be in name but in theory I don't think it is because they've made four days. it's getting like Galway they're just trying to congest the fixture and get people through the turnstiles.

"They'd be better off to go back to three proper Olympic or All-Ireland days instead of trying to make a holiday jamboree out of it and have four."

As the loveable Anaglogs Daughter (@AnaglogsDaughtr) put it on Twitter: "It's like what my local barman says when you ask for a whiskey and water. With a wink he says 'It's already in it'.”

The Festival is watered down enough already, no more please. Quality is king and Cheltenham should remember that or they will lose what initially made it great.