‘Cheltenham is probably 50-50 at the moment’ - injured jockey Jack Kennedy holds hopes of making Festival

JACK KENNEDY is "50-50" to make next month's Cheltenham Festival with the Kerry rider revealing that his recovery from a broken leg break is proving "straightforward so far".

Kennedy, sporting crutches as he recovers from a lower leg fracture suffered last month, was an interested spectator as Mighty Potter landed the Grade One Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown yesterday.

The 23-year-old is in a race against time to make the Cotswolds in six weeks' time but he has his "fingers crossed" ahead of another check-up with specialist Dr Paddy Kenny on Friday.

"We’ll know more then," Kennedy said. "Last time I was up, the doctors were happy with it. Paddy Kenny has put me back together enough times. He knows my body so when he’s happy, I’m happy. Fingers crossed. All going well so far.

"It's hard to put a timeline on it. Last time I was up there, x-rays showed it started knitting together. Hopefully, it keeps progressing. Once I’m going forwards not backwards, that’s the main thing. Step by step and see where I end up."

Whether he appears at Cheltenham is still in the balance as "it's going to be tight", but the Aintree Grand National meeting in April (13-15) is firmly on his agenda.

"I haven’t been told no yet. Even if I don’t make Cheltenham, I shouldn’t be too long after it. It’s been straightforward so far. I will definitely be back before the end of season, 100 per cent back for Aintree. Cheltenham is probably 50-50 at the moment."