Cheeky Melon can land Ryanair spoils – his scope over fences puts him at a huge advantage

Patrick Mullins

Patrick Mullins on Melon at last year's Festival. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Patrick Mullins on Melon at last year's Festival. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Envoi Allen has looked like the Nureyev of National Hunt racing these past three seasons. His dominance has been total as his record of 11 out of 11 attests. He is a joy to behold over a fence and everything seems to come gracefully to him.

He faces a strong field today, with three Grade One winners and a Champion Hurdle second in opposition, but we expect him to simply dance away from them. Which he should, setting up a clash with the mighty Monkfish hopefully in the near future.

We run two and I think Asterion Forlonge could be worth chancing at the prices. It all went pear-shaped for him in the Supreme here last year but he jumped straight as a die at Leopardstown last time out.

