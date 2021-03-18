Cheeky Melon can land Ryanair spoils – his scope over fences puts him at a huge advantage

Envoi Allen has looked like the Nureyev of National Hunt racing these past three seasons. His dominance has been total as his record of 11 out of 11 attests. He is a joy to behold over a fence and everything seems to come gracefully to him.

He faces a strong field today, with three Grade One winners and a Champion Hurdle second in opposition, but we expect him to simply dance away from them. Which he should, setting up a clash with the mighty Monkfish hopefully in the near future.

We run two and I think Asterion Forlonge could be worth chancing at the prices. It all went pear-shaped for him in the Supreme here last year but he jumped straight as a die at Leopardstown last time out.

In the Ryanair Chase we have the first three in the betting, a most unusual situation. Paul has decided to stay loyal to last year’s hero Min for simple reasons. Min has won eight Grade Ones. Allaho has won a beginners’ chase and a Grade Two. And Melon has won a beginners’ chase. He is choosing the proven ability over the potential.

Read More

Min has been a fabulous racehorse for several years now but I’m not sure he’s chosen right. I felt Min wasn’t the best horse in the race last year and that Paul stole it a bit on him. The jump at the last fence was the difference between Saint Calvados getting up his inside and winning.

There is a reason young and fun rhyme, and at 10 Min is starting to crest his summit. Allaho has yet to reach the peak we expected of him, despite being placed at the last two Festivals. It has appeared that three miles stretches his stamina so the drop back in trip could make the difference but he hasn’t impressed me this season, nor Paul.

In my mind, this race could finally see Melon cross the Cheltenham finishing line with only daylight in front of him.

I ride him at home and he is a character. Always fresh and cheeky, he is continually taking in all his surroundings. He usually arrives, but not necessarily at the place you want to go. That is why the cheek pieces help him concentrate.

His scope over fences puts him at a huge advantage and this trip allows him to use his long stride and utilise the attacking nature of his jumping.

I didn’t roll the dice with him at the last in the Marsh last year and it may have cost us the race. This trip and track play to his strengths and I think he can finally have his head in front when it counts.

My cousin Emmet has turned out to be annoyingly good at training. He shares an interesting trait with my father, in that both only ask my opinion so they can disagree with it! Emmet has been plundering England for sport this season.

Cape Gentleman, after bolting up in the Irish Ceasarewitch, won a Grade Two novice hurdle at Kempton last month while The Shunter won the prestigious Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November, and his victory at Kelso earlier this month puts him in line for a £100,000 (€117,000) bonus should he win today. Even when we played Monopoly as kids, Emmet loved taking the money.

He has decided to change codes and distance in order to eke out some more improvement from the horse as well as engaging the services of hot-shot claimer Jordan Gainford. The Shunter was eye-catching, not for the first time in his life, in his first handicap chase at Leopardstown, a badly-slipped saddle hindering his chances.

He jumped well in the main and stayed on strongly after being outpaced two out. Expect the step up in trip, and the seven pound less on his back, to help him put Emmet’s and owner Paul Byrne’s names on the board at the Cheltenham Festival. They’ve campaigned this horse with cunning and boldness, now all they need is a final slice of luck.

PATRICK’S PICKS

3.05 Melon

3.40 The Shunter

4.15 Hook Up