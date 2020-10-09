Change of luck for Shane Crosse as young jockey breaks Group One duck aboard Pretty Gorgeous

Shane Crosse is in dreamland after the Tipperary teenager landed his first Group One success when steering the Joseph O'Brien-trained Pretty Gorgeous (5/2 favourite) to victory in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket today.

Four weeks to the day since the Cahir rider tested positive for Covid-19 and missed English St Leger success on Galileo Chrome, the 19-year-old was provided with the sweetest compensation aboard the Lawman filly.

Crosse broke his duck in some style as the 2018 Irish champion apprentice proved his ability on the big stage by producing Pretty Gorgeous at the perfect time before landing the odds by half a length, much to his delight.

"Unbelievable," Crosse said of his change of luck and landing his maiden Group One. "It's crazy coming here getting these rides. A big thanks has to go to Joseph and the whole team.

"I'm just so lucky to have the role I have in such a big operation. There might not be a crowd here but I'll take it all in."

Crosse had spoken last week about how he "wouldn't be sad to see the back of September" and the support which O'Brien had shown him after missing out on a career-changing victory in Britain's oldest Classic.

"Joseph was straight on the phone saying 'you know in this game you can gain and lose rides as quick as you get them'. Usually when you lose a ride and someone else wins on it they tend to keep it but Joseph was straight away saying 'don't worry about it, they'll all still be there for you'" Crosse said.

Crosse repaid O'Brien's faith in spades and his "dream to try and rob a Group One this year" came true with Pretty Gorgeous earning quotes of 6/1 for next season's English 1,000 Guineas after providing her young jockey with his greatest day in the saddle.

O'Brien added: "It's likely that she'll be put away now and trained for the Guineas next spring. She's very good, top class, and proved that today. I'm delighted for Shane. He's been with us for a long time and he's a very, very good rider."

