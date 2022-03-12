‘Champagne’ can provide early Cheltenham toast for Bolger

Punters are shaking with excitement at the prospect of Cheltenham being on the horizon, but they have lots to keep them busy this weekend with the €100,000 Leinster National (4.40) taking centre stage at Naas tomorrow.

Tom Mullins’ Scoir Mear makes a back-to-back bid for JP McManus and the Limerick owner is the man to follow once again, but Champagne Platinum looks the best of his three-pronged attack having swerved the Cotswolds.

The Kim Muir had looked to be on his agenda, but Enda Bolger’s charge will stay on home soil instead and he looks totally unexposed over fences having impressed recently.

Mark Walsh’s mount got the better of Cheltenham contender Ain’t That A Shame at Navan last month before chasing home Ultima favourite Death Duty in Punchestown’s Grand National Trial and this prize should be well within his grasp if on a going day.

McManus also holds the ace in the earlier Grade Three Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle (2.20) where Gypsy Island returns after nearly a year off, but that shouldn’t be a problem to Simon Torrens’ mount.

Peter Fahey’s brittle but brilliant eight-year-old receives weight all around and can notch her sixth success in seven starts with her only defeat coming over hurdles more than three years ago behind Put The Kettle On.

A cracking renewal of the Grade Two Webster Cup (4.0) heads affairs at Navan today with exciting novice Master McShee dropping down in class to take on more experienced rivals including 2020 winner Castlegrace Paddy.

Henry de Bromhead’s Notebook, another course and distance winner, rates as a danger along with Willie Mullins’ Cilaos Emery but Master McShee can continue his rise under Ian Power after Paddy Corkery’s charge chased home Galopin Des Champs last time out.

Meanwhile, TG4 will screen its annual Cheltenham Festival preview tonight at 9.35 – it will also be repeated on Monday at 9.0 – with insight from two of Ireland’s finest trainers, Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott, as well as last year’s leading rider Rachael Blackmore and trainers such as Peter Fahey, Ross O’Sullivan and John McConnell.