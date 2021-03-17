Chacun Pour Soi can finally end Closutton’s jinx in two-mile title

2016 Un De Sceaux, 4/6 – 2nd.

2017 Douvan, 2/9 – 7th.

2018 Min, 5/2 – 2nd.

2020 Chacun Pour Soi – NR.

Ever tried to catch smoke with your fingers? The Champion Chase has looked ours for the taking on several occasions but we just …. can’t …. quite …. get our hands on it. But maybe, just maybe, this is the one.

It took us three years to get Chacun Pour Soi to the track after we bought him. Finally near a run, we brought him away with the Cheltenham horses for a gallop in Leopardstown in February 2019. Danny Mullins was just to follow around.

I imagine the people in Memphis felt the same when Elvis Presley walked out onto a stage for the first time. Wow. He’s six from seven since and he’s looked unstoppable this season. And while he takes on last year’s Champion, Politologue, his Champion Chase was like a ham sandwich without the ham. I expect ‘Chacun’ to finally end the Closutton hoodoo.

Earlier in the day, Monkfish bids to follow up his Albert Bartlett triumph of 2020 in the Brown Advisory.

Weapon’s Amnesty and Bob’s Worth have both managed to do the double. The horse has been flawless since sent steeplechasing and he looks every inch a future Gold Cup contender.

Read More

My slight concern is that he has been beating the same horse all season but realistically we’ll be disappointed if he gets turned over here and hopefully it’s all steam ahead to a clash with Envoi Allen at some stage.

If that doesn’t make you salivate like the dogs of Pavlov, then you’re ringing the wrong bells!

In the opening race I think we are up against it. Gailliard Du Mesnil was impressive last time out but while his victory was a Grade One, the form is not as strong as Bob Olinger’s defeat in a maiden hurdle. The strongest novice hurdle ran this season, in England or Ireland, was the maiden hurdle that Ferny Hollow defeated Bob Olinger in.

People often take the name of a race over the actual depth of it. Gailliard is a very talented horse but I was lucky enough to ride Bob Olinger in a bumper named after a great friend of my father, Dr Brendan Doyle, and the feel he gave me that day was absolutely exceptional. I’ve landed on airport runways going slower than the speed we came up the straight that day.

The Champion Bumper brings a proper clash of exciting horses. Sir Gerhard is three from three. He arrived in our yard only two weeks ago and settled in perfectly, eating and drinking as you would like. But it cannot be a positive to change yards so close to a big race. For me, this hands the initiative to Kilcruit, for all that he may not have needed it handed to him. A light and skinny-looking horse, we do very little work with him at home compared to the rest, but he seems to thrive off it.

My grandmother bred him and he is named after her home place. He is the last of her breed, and she has been breeding horses much longer than I’ve been alive. She survived four days of Cheltenham last year and is bemused as to why she can’t be there this year. “Join the club,” I told her. At 91, she is more used to doing what she wants but she’ll have to keep me company on the couch. No doubt she’ll be there next year.

Kilcruit’s performance at the DRF was both astonishing and breathtaking. He showed he can handle a strong gallop which is imperative for this race. I ride him every day at home and I think he is in super form.

Ramilles did do a dazzling bit of work on the Curragh last week and Willie is a big fan of his, while Grangee sprung quite the surprise in Leopardstown over a very strong field but, for me, Kilcruit will show that his last win was exactly what it looked like.

PATRICK’S PICKS

1.20 Bob Olinger

3.05 Chacun Pour Soi

4.50 Kilcruit