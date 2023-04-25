‘Bumper’ opening to Punchestown Festival as Independent.ie columnist Patrick Mullins tips 14/1 winner in treble

Predators Gold with Patrick Mullins up, on their way to winning the Goffs Defender Bumper during day one of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Jockey and Irish Independent columnist Patrick Mullins had a bumper opening to the Punchestown Festival as he tipped 14/1 shot Bialystok – ridden by his cousin Danny Mullins – as well as claiming victory himself on 4/1 shot Predators Gold.

Patrick also tipped Energumene and Facile Vega to victory as the Mullins family added another glorious chapter to their dynasty.

Willie Mullins landed a sensational 160/1 four-timer as he surpassed the €6million mark for prize money on home soil this season.

