Bucanero Fuerte can add to Adrian Murray’s wonder year in Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh

Little Big Bear, with Ryan Moore up, in action at the Curragh last year. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Of all the Group One races that Aidan O’Brien has accumulated down through the years, there are none that he wins with the same regularity as today’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.40) at the Curragh.

O’Brien has plundered a whopping 17 renewals of the €300,000 showpiece since 1998 with a list of stars like Johannesburg (2001), George Washington (2005), Holy Roman Emperor (2006) and the recently-retired Little Big Bear (2022). His two-pronged attack doesn’t have the same bite to it as other years, however, with leading juvenile River Tiber skipping a date in Kildare to instead tackle next weekend’s Prix Morny at Deauville.

Unquestionable is still a formidable challenger as Ryan Moore’s mount bids to bounce back from a narrow defeat in the Railway Stakes, while the consistent His Majesty is respected but this may be the time for others to shine on the big day.

Chief among them is his son Donnacha as he saddles Porta Fortuna, with the daughter of Caravaggio – winner of this contest in 2016 – looking to make it four wins from four starts.

UK-based jockey Oisín Murphy takes the mount on the recent Royal Ascot winner, and the Kerry native will fancy his chances.

Diego Dias has enjoyed a remarkable few weeks from a winner at Glorious Goodwood to Gaenari running a cracker when second in a French Listed event last Saturday.

Gaenari may find the going too tough in this company just seven days later, though, while Westmeath trainer Adrian Murray is another who has enjoyed a dream season so far. His maiden Royal Ascot victory arrived with a 150/1 shock win for Valiant Force before Bucanero Fuerte landed the Group Two Railway Stakes last time out.

That course and distance success sets a high bar which others must reach having outfought Unquestionable in the final furlong that day to score by a short head with the promise of more to come in the future.

There will be little between that pair once again – as well as the Jessica Harrington-trained Givemethebeatboys – in a hotly-contested renewal but Kevin Stott’s mount can get the job done for the red-hot Murray.

Londonofficecallin is another to keep onside having excelled since switching to Eric McNamara, and the six-year-old could take some stopping tomorrow at the Curragh as Séamie Heffernan’s mount bids for a handicap (4.40) hat-trick.

Meanwhile, there is no Irish representative in tomorrow’s prestigious Group One Prix Jacques le Marois (3.26) at Deauville but Moore partners recent Galway maiden winner Mythology for Joseph O’Brien in a decent Group Three (12.58). The same pair combine again later with Shamwari in the Group Three Prix Minerve (1.33), which also sees Harrington saddle Scarlett O’Hara with William Buick in the plate.