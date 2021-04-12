‘Bolshoi’ waltzes into Derby picture after bold Leopardstown display

Ryan Moore riding Bolshoi Ballet on their way to winning the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (Group 3) at Leopardstown

Bolshoi Ballet enhanced his Classic claims as he provided trainer Aidan O’Brien with an 11th victory in the PW McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Ballydoyle handler was doubly represented, with Dundalk maiden winner Lough Derg joined by stablemate Bolshoi Ballet – a winner at the track in the autumn before finishing fifth at Group One level in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

Ryan Moore kept things simple on the 2/1 favourite, allowing him to track the pacesetting Catena Zapata for much of the 10-furlong journey before taking over the lead two furlongs from home.

Lough Derg found a gap on the fence and briefly looked a threat, but Bolshoi Ballet hit the line strongly to score by just over two lengths. Lough Derg was run out of the places late on by Flying Visit and Taipan.

“He’ll probably come back here for the Derrinstown if all goes well with him,” said the trainer. “He’s straightforward and, while you’re never sure, he should get a mile and a half. He goes to the line well."

O’Brien saddled a double courtesy of Sir Lamorak’s stylish success in the Leopardstown Handicap.

Successful at Dundalk a couple of weeks ago, the son of Camelot followed up with a smart-looking display as the 9/4 favourite.

Like Bolshoi Ballet, Sir Lamorak appears bound for a Derby trial. “We’re delighted with him,” said O’Brien. “He’ll probably step up into one of the (Derby) trials next, I would imagine. He settles well and is a real Camelot – he has that bit of brilliance that he can quicken.”

Keeper Of Time clung on for a shock victory in the Ballylinch Stud ‘Priory Belle’ 1,000 Guineas Trial.

The daughter of Mehmas was an 80/1 chance for the Group Three contest, having finished fifth in a Curragh handicap on her first start for trainer Johnny Feane three weeks ago.

However, ridden by Ronan Whelan, Keeper Of Time displayed a smart change of gear to grab the lead in the final furlong and had enough in the tank to repel the thrusting late challenge of Mehnah by a head.

It was a first Group-race winner for Feane, who said: “Ronan gave her a lovely ride, settled her in and came with a run. We’re thrilled with her.

“The better ground helped – she wants good ground. She’s probably a filly that would suit America or somewhere like that. There were offers for her before, but there’ll probably be more on the table after this.”

Jessica Harrington’s O’Reilly (85/40) opened his account with a hard-fought success in the one-mile maiden, with the Frankel colt getting the better of 7/4 favourite HMS Seahorse by half a length under Shane Foley.

Harrington and Foley doubled up with 4/1 favourite Real Appeal in the Leopardstown Members Handicap.

