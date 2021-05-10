Bolshoi Ballet jumps to front of betting for Epsom Derby as Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore team up for four-timer at Leopardstown

Bolshoi Ballet, ridden by Ryan Moore, on the way to winning the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes (Group 3) at Leopardstown yesterday. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Bolshoi Ballet leapt to the head of the Epsom Derby ante-post market with an impressive trial victory at Leopardstown yesterday – the highlight of a four-timer for Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore.

O’Brien’s Galileo colt was far too good for his rivals in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes – a race which has been a springboard to a succession of the Ballydoyle trainer’s champions over the years.

Moore tracked big outsider Wexford Soil in the early stages of the Group Three before taking over with three furlongs to run and scooting clear with a quarter of a mile to go.

The outcome was instantly beyond doubt, and the even-money favourite crossed the line six lengths clear of his pursuers, led by stablemate Lough Derg. Mac Swiney failed to boost his Derby prospects by managing only a near seven-length fourth.

Bolshoi Ballet was quickly promoted to outright favouritism for next month’s Derby – at as short as 7/4, as he follows a route famously trod by his sire.

Earlier, O’Brien’s Joan Of Arc dominated the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial under Moore and is now 10/1 for the Epsom Oaks. The 11/4 favourite was in front after a furlong and stayed there without ever coming under strong pressure.

Joan Of Arc was restating her case for a clutch of high-profile entries in top races over the coming months, having failed to build on her Curragh maiden victory when only sixth in a similar trial over seven furlongs here last month.

Up to a mile in this Group Three, the daughter of Galileo – a full-sister to Classic winners Gleneagles and Marvellous – always appeared in control and had a length and three-quarters in hand at the line. Her nearest pursuer was 50/1 shot Flirting Bridge, with the same distance back to another outsider Thinking Of You (40/1) in third.

In the final two races, Sir William Bruce and The Mediterranean completed a four-timer for the O’Brien-Moore alliance. Maker Of Kings returned to winning form in first-time blinkers with an authoritative display in the Amethyst Stakes. Ger Lyons’ four-year-old had no trouble with this rise in class to Group Three level, as the 7/1 winner under Colin Keane.

Maker Of Kings was soon up with the pace set by Raise You, then took over in the final two furlongs to assert by a length and a quarter – with Erzindjan staying on to get closest, a neck in front of 7/4 favourite Ace Aussie.

Eaglefield gave trainer Jim Bolger and jockey Kevin Manning a winning start on the card as he got off the mark at the second attempt in the opening seven-furlong maiden.

Second on his Gowran debut just four days ago, the 13/8 market leader proved he was ready to go again, though, sitting just behind Jeroboam and clear of the rest before collaring the long-time leader in the final furlong and then just having enough left to hold on from closers Baldomero and Emilie Gray by a neck and a head.