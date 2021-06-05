Bolshoi Ballet has strong claims but Mac Swiney is the value bet to give Jim Bolger his second Derby win

Just like me, I suspect quite a few readers have won and lost some hefty sums of money on the Derby down through the years – but spare a thought for Lord Henry Rawdon Hastings, a British peer who was born way back in 1842.

Lord Hastings was so keen to oppose the Henry Chaplin-owned horse named Hermit in the 1867 Derby, he risked almost all of his fortune on the outcome, laying the horse to lose around £102,000.

Formerly good friends, Lord Hastings was a love-rival to Chaplin, and he eventually stole Chaplin’s fianceé – but the pair had another rivalry going, as Chaplin had outbid Lord Hastings at the sales for Hermit.

Shortly before the Derby, Hermit picked up an injury, and at one stage it looked like he wouldn’t race, but he lined up in the end, albeit a massive outsider, around 66/1 in today’s prices, having drifted like a barge. To cut a long story short, Hermit came home with a late run and won the Derby by a neck.

Chaplin was delighted to get one over his rival, but it was a disaster for Lord Hastings, whose life spiralled out of control afterwards with debt and alcohol trouble, and he died skint at the age 26. His final words were reported to be, “Hermit broke my heart, but I did not show it, did I?”

Hermit wasn’t actually the biggest-priced winner in history, there’s been a handful of 100/1 shots successful down through the years – and we’ve also had a few big-priced winners in recent times, including Serpentine last year at 25/1, Masar in 2018 which went off at 16/1, and Wings Of Eagles the year before which was 40/1.

Serpentine and Wings Of Eagles were Aidan O’Brien-trained outsiders but, unusually, O’Brien will rely on just one runner this year, Bolshoi Ballet, which is set to go off as favourite around 11/10 (4.30 Epsom).

An impressive winner of the Ballysax and also the Derby Trial, both at Leopardstown, there’s no doubt that the son of 2001 Derby winner Galileo has the right profile for the most prestigious Classic of all, but on all known form I don’t think he’s that far ahead of Jim Bolger’s Mac Swiney (pictured), which is a far bigger price at 15/2.

Mac Swiney cost me a small fortune when he won the Irish Guineas as I’d backed stablemate Poetic Flame, but the more I watch that race with a bit more objectivity, as the pain of losing money fades away, the more I’m impressed with what was a strong test of stamina on soft ground.

I’ve no fears about the mile-and-a-half trip here, and although the selection could only manage fourth place to Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown, I’m not reading too much into that form as he looked a little rusty after seven months off.

The likes of Mohaafeth, John Leeper and Hurricane Lane are also in with a shout, which makes Bolshoi Ballet’s odds a little too short for me, and I’m happy to have a punt on Bolger and Kevin Manning landing a second Derby, having won it in 2008 with Mac Swiney’s sire New Approach.

Earlier on the same card, Century Dream gets the nod at 11/4 or thereabouts in the Group Three Cazoo Diomed Stakes (3.10).

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, he made little impression in the Group One Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on his seasonal debut but Group Three level is a bit more realistic as a seven-year-old and he won this race in 2020 and in 2018.

Michael Stoute has Maximal entered here and would appear to be the strongest challenger under Ryan Moore. He traded odds-on in running in his latest two races but had to settle for the runner-up position on both occasions. He has another win in him soon, but I suspect that may be at Listed level rather than a Group race.

In the Group Three Fillies’ and Mares’ Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2.35), I’m happy to side with Richard Hannon’s Posted, which was trading around 4/1 in the early markets.

A Listed winner back in September, she found life difficult in a Group Two back in May, but she looked in need of the run and a step down in class will give her a boost. Maamora is the danger horse and will probably go off as favourite around 3/1.

Finally, for one at an each-way price, consider backing Han Solo Berger, which is expected to go off around 18/1 in the World Pool ‘Dash’ Heritage Handicap (3.45).

Trained by Chris Wall, the Lord Shanakill gelding went close off today’s rating of 85 in a handicap at Ascot in April and he appears to be coming back to form. Stone Of Destiny is also worth a mention, having raced well when second in a Goodwood handicap.