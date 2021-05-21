Nine horses have completed the English/Irish 2,000 Guineas double, the most recent being Churchill in 2017, and if you ask me, the 5/1 about Poetic Flare adding his name to the list offers punters a nice bit of value, provided the meeting survives an inspection this morning.

Rachael Blackmore may have proved gender is no barrier to success in jumps racing, but Jim Bolger (79) and Kevin Manning (54) also showed the older generation of trainer and jockey are a force to be reckoned with on the Flat, as proved by Poetic Flare.

Third behind Poetic Flare and Master Of The Seas in a close-finishing 2,000 Guineas, it looks like Jessica Harrington’s Lucky Vega will go off as favourite for today’s Irish version at the Curragh (3.20), but I think his odds of 11/4 are a little skinny for him to reverse the form.

Poetic Flare has raced since, finishing midway down the field in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Longchamp last Sunday, and that’s why he’s as high as 5/1 today, but I’m going to overlook that effort where he couldn’t seem to find his stride in the conditions. Bolger has reported that he’s still fresh after it, and is up for the challenge today.

I’ve had a number of losing bets on Aidan O’Brien’s Wembley, including his disappointing 11th place in the 2,000 Guineas, so I’m abandoning him for now as he’s just proved too costly for me to follow, but it’s interesting to see some early support for the Galileo colt, and he’s ahead of Poetic Flare in the markets at the time of writing at 4/1.

Monaasib, which was trading at 14/1 yesterday, would be another popular winner for another veteran trainer, Kevin Prendergast, who is 88.

Across the water at Haydock, Umm Kulthum looks an each-way steal around 12/1 for the Group Two Casumo Bet10Get10 Sandy Lane Stakes (3.35). The 3lb allowance for fillies could come in useful, and while Richard Fahey’s charge was disappointing in the Fred Darling at Newbury last month, it was her first run of the season and she looked rusty. A Group Three winner last year, she was also a good third in the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes in September and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of her yet.

On the same card, Que Amoro gets the nod around 4/1 in the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes (4.10) for Michael Dods under Paul Mulrennan.

Second in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at York, she signed off last season with a poor display in a Group One at the Curragh, but it was a tricky race where her front-running tactics failed to pay off at the pace, and she’s definitely worth another chance at a decent price.

Also at Haydock, I’m quite keen on Heights Of Abraham at 6/1 or thereabouts in the Join Casumo Today Silver Bowl Handicap (3.0). Trained by Keith Dalgleish, he’s looking for a quick follow-up victory having won a handicap at Ripon on Sunday, despite hanging badly.

He can be a bit awkward and is probably not the easiest to ride or train but he has talent and can often pull it out of the bag despite his faults, with three wins from seven career races to his credit.

Finally, Believe In Love is a worthy favourite at 9/4 for the Group Three William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes at York (2.40). Roger Varian’s filly had a cracking season last term, winning four of her five races including the Group Three Prix Belle de Nuit at Saint-Cloud in good style in October.

Mighty Blue is an interesting entry for Joseph O’Brien, a dual-purpose horse which won a Listed race at Gowran last time and also placed in a Grade Two hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.