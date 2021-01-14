Bob's your uncle as Olinger wins

There had been plenty of hype around Bob Olinger (6/4 favourite) before the Grade One Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle and Henry de Bromhead's six-year-old justified it to enhance his Cheltenham claims.

Bob Olinger travelled powerfully just off the pace in the Naas showpiece before looming up under Rachael Blackmore and quickly putting the race to bed between the final two flights, scoring by six-and-a-half lengths from Blue Lord (4/1).

It was his first success at the highest level, as well as a maiden Grade One win for owners Robcour, and the Sholokhov gelding is now vying for favouritism in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle with Bravemansgame (4/1 the pair) after passing his first big test.

"Everyone has always thought a lot of this horse from day one. He's been very consistent and anyone that's been involved with him has always liked him. This was the big test and he was more professional than he ever was," a beaming Blackmore said.

"He's always shown us a lot at home and this was the stamp of the kind of horse he is for the future. I don't think he's a real sharp Champion Hurdle horse in the making. Two and a half (miles) is ideal for him now, but I wouldn't rule out two (miles) either."

He provided a quick double on the card for Blackmore and De Bromhead after Epson Du Houx (9/4 favourite) landed the preceding handicap chase while Willie Mullins also bagged a brace through impressive bumper winner Belle Metal (9/4 favourite) and the brilliant novice chase success of Energumene (10/11 favourite).

Paul Townend's mount made it two from two over fences with a powerful front-running display leaving the Closutton maestro purring as his odds tumbled for the Arkle (6/1) and the Marsh Chase (11/2) at the Festival.

"That was very impressive and his jumping was a key factor. He's got a great method to jump. I brought him back to two miles to see if he would be as effective. He loves jumping and I was very taken with it," Mullins said.

Townend added: "He jumped electric again. The way he jumps, I think he could jump with anything. I think he's equally effective over both (2m or 2m5f), he's an exciting prospect."

