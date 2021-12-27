Chacun Pour Soi, ridden by Patrick Mullins, leads over the first fence in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

Chacun Pour Soi was found to be lame on Monday morning leaving only three runners in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

The five-time Grade One was all the rage for the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, but the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old did not jump with his usual fluency and the writing was on the wall for his followers from some way out.

Connections had hoped he could put that disappointment behind him but redemption will have to wait for another day.

The race now would appear to revolve around Henry de Bromhead's Envoi Allen.

While his superstar status may be starting to wane, it will be fascinating to see if a return to the minimum trip proves to his liking.

Battleoverdoyen (Gordon Elliott) runs for the first time since winning at Galway in July, with Hilly Way Chase third Sizing Pottsie (Jessica Harrington) completing the quarter.

There is further Grade One action on the card in the shape of the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

Mullins has three runners, headed by Grangee, a smart bumper performer who impressed on her jumping debut at Fairyhouse. Arctic Warrior and Farout also represent the Closutton yard.

Of Grangee, Patrick Mullins said: "She's got good course form. She won here at the Dublin Racing Festival (in February) and the way she hurdled in Fairyhouse, it looked she could be a serious hurdler which would make her a serious contender.

"Farout will love the ground. He hurdled much slicker in Fairyhouse and ran well. We think he's maybe better than his Fairyhouse run. I wouldn't be surprised to see him involved.

"Arctic Warrior is kind of his own worst enemy. He's not easy to ride. He's a little bit difficult at home. He has the ability, but harnessing it in the right direction is the difficult part."

De Bromhead's Largy Debut, who shocked the long odds-on Kilcruit at Cork, and the Elliott-trained Mighty Potter are the market rivals to Grangee.