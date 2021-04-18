Blackmore’s potent mix of style and substance

At the precise moment in her life when she was never more in control of her destiny, Rachael Blackmore was never less in control of the consequences of her actions.

Happily, said consequences were of the most benign and wholesome kind. But when an estimated 600 million audience is watching you reach the pinnacle of your profession live on television around the world, that is a lot of people projecting what they want to project onto you.

It means you are going to have the designation of role model thrust upon you, even though you never asked for it and apparently never gave it much thought in the years before. You were just too busy trying to make a living back then, trying to get better at your job, trying to make your way in the world.

L ast Saturday, at the age of 31, Blackmore reached a career zenith by winning the Aintree Grand National. But by becoming also the first woman to win it, she became a pioneer for the feminist cause although it seemed to have little or no relevance to the daily grind of her existence over the previous decade.

Read More

She had found her passion young and it meant she spent a lot more time reading the pages of the Racing Post than, say, the polemics of Andrea Dworkin. Nothing in the back pages of her interviews, profiles and public comments suggests she saw herself as a pathfinder in the broader battle for gender rights.

But the traditional male hegemony in society must surely have had an impact in her sphere too. Horse racing has also been ruled by men for hundreds of years, albeit that women historically seemed to have had some measure of influence in training yards and the industry overall. Being a rural sport, maybe it had more room for the type of capable, resourceful, earthy woman that is routinely found in agriculture and rural life generally.

These women have their own formidable agency, coming naturally and autonomously to them, whilst usually remaining oblivious to the work of professional feminism in academia and the metropolitan media.

Blackmore grew up on a dairy farm outside of Killenaule in Tipperary. If she ever considered herself a victim of racing’s gender inequality, she hasn’t said it. Maybe she was too tough-minded to take refuge in victimhood. Maybe she would have seen that as a cop-out, an excuse, a weakness. Maybe she too had her own sense of agency and autonomy; the sense that she could be a self-made woman irrespective of the circumstances.

In the 2019 TG4 documentary Jump Girls, she makes just a passing reference to the old-school attitudes she evidently encountered. “A trainer,” she says, “might decide, ‘I don’t want her on that (horse), she’s a girl,’ blah blah blah. But another trainer might decide, ‘No, I think I would like a girl on this horse, I think a girl might make a bit of a difference,’ so it completely balances out, you know?”

It is the “blah blah blah” in this soundbite which is particularly revealing. It would suggest she didn’t give this mentality the time of day. It suggests it was so beneath her level of intelligence, she couldn’t take it seriously enough to let it affect her. How could you possibly even allow yourself to be a victim of something so obviously second rate?

Whatever basic discrimination was there, Blackmore has consistently downplayed it in public. Maybe now that her stardom has given her the sort of platform enjoyed by someone like Katie Taylor, she might feel in a position to admit that it was more of an issue than she thought at the time. Or maybe it genuinely was never an issue at all. In the documentary she says that predecessors such as Nina Carberry and Katie Walsh had done most of the heavy lifting anyway.

“Katie and Nina have blown any stigma away,” she says, “they’re phenomenal, there were no big barriers for me to try and climb or anything, they got rid of all them.”

For her, as for Carberry and Walsh, the main barrier, as it is at the elite end of any sport, was competition. The competition among equally talented, equally hungry young professionals scrambling for their rung on the ladder too. The fact that these were mostly young men meant they had a natural advantage in physical strength. But the solution, as it usually is at this level, was to outwork and outlast and ultimately outperform one’s rivals. She had to stay the course, take the punishment, absorb the setbacks, keep learning and keep going.

The parable behind Blackmore’s success is, in one way, a lot more orthodox than the headlines over the last week would suggest. It is the conventional wisdom that applies across all sports at all times: talent multiplied by dedication, perseverance and courage. She followed that formula to the letter. And it is not an easy thing to do; so many others fall by the wayside because they cannot do it. But the fundamental lesson is gender-neutral; Blackmore is just the latest triumphant example. She did not have greatness thrust upon her as a teenage prodigy. She acquired it through 10 years of tough graft and incremental progress.

And now as a result, she has had the feminist cause thrust upon her, in one way or another. If she spent most of her life in a state of apparent indifference to it, she probably cannot do so any longer. She has become an inspiration and hopefully she will find it a privilege not a burden.

As it happens, three female generations in my family sat down together to watch the National last Saturday. Among them were two 13-year-old girls, first cousins, one of whom does her pony riding every weekend. The other was having her first bet on the National. Her dad took her through the runners and riders. She knew nothing about horses but when he told her about Rachael Blackmore, no more needed to be said. Her fiver was going on “the lady jockey”. Great delirium ensued when Minella Times forged clear after the final fence and sailed home. Among the smiles and laughter in our living room were a few moist eyes too.

The TV audience: 600 million people. Even if half that number is closer to reality, it is still an awful lot of people worldwide. It is the power of fame writ large in the sky. And it is the power of fame to do good, as opposed to the power of celebrity to dumb down. Here is another distinction worth noting: Blackmore’s fame has substance and achievement underpinning it. In passing she is offering lessons in authenticity too, an alternative version to the synthetic artifice of social media fame.

And of that 600 million, how many girls around the world, living in societies where misogyny is an ever-present menace, saw this woman make history right in front of their eyes? And quietly noted it and tucked it away in their consciousness like a secret. We will never know whose horizons were opened by the sight of a woman doing something world class on a world stage — and beating the best men in her game while so doing.

Blah blah blah is right. The trainers who encouraged Blackmore, the ones who said “a girl might make a bit of a difference”, clearly had no idea just how big a difference she would ultimately make — not just on a horse, but to the sport itself. In fairness, back then she didn’t seem to have any idea either. She does now; she definitely does now.