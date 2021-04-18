| 7.1°C Dublin

Blackmore’s potent mix of style and substance

Tommy Conlon

Rachael didn’t have greatness thrust upon her as a prodigy – she acquired it

Minella Times, ridden by jockey Rachael Blackmore, winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree. Photo: David Davies/PA Expand

Minella Times, ridden by jockey Rachael Blackmore, winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree. Photo: David Davies/PA

At the precise moment in her life when she was never more in control of her destiny, Rachael Blackmore was never less in control of the consequences of her actions.

Happily, said consequences were of the most benign and wholesome kind. But when an estimated 600 million audience is watching you reach the pinnacle of your profession live on television around the world, that is a lot of people projecting what they want to project onto you.

