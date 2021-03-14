Blackmore on the brink of writing a new history

This time next week Rachael Blackmore could be celebrating the most famous performance in Cheltenham history. She could be receiving the kind of worldwide attention granted to very few jockeys. They might be making a start at engraving her name on the sport star of the year trophies.

Or maybe none of these things will happen. Seven days from now she might simply have retained her place as one of the best kept secrets in women’s sport. It all hinges on just two races.

There’s been a revolution in attitudes towards women’s sport in recent years, and it’s just beginning. Sportswomen are seeking greater respect and recognition, the public has a greater interest in hearing about them and the media is making a long overdue attempt at giving them greater exposure.

You could claim that singling out women’s sport is sexist in itself. But there’s a bit of an All Lives Matter feel to that that argument. Women’s sport needs to be spotlighted precisely because it’s been sidelined in the past.

Saying that there shouldn’t be any men’s or women’s sport, they should all be competing against each other, is also spectacularly clueless. Dual-sex competition would be far more likely to entrench than challenge male supremacism. Women’s world athletics records lag behind Irish under 19 men’s marks, the World Cup winning USA football team would struggle against a decent schoolboy side and even the dodgiest American boxing commission wouldn’t sanction a Katie Taylor-Conor McGregor fight.

There are biological and physiological reasons for this (the East Germans didn’t horse all that testosterone into their female athletes for the crack). But it hardly matters and there are arguments that the privileging of strength and power itself reflects the male dominated way in which we look at sport.

There’s something in that. Women’s tennis seems more skilful than men’s, for example, and Simone Biles a greater example of gymnastic excellence than any of her male counterparts. Women’s sport shouldn’t be judged by its relation to male sport.

All the same, many people regard a woman triumphing over male opposition as something of a holy grail. Billie Jean King’s win over Bobby Riggs is far more famous than any of her dozen Grand Slam singles victories and the two matches Fallon Sherrock won in the PDC World Darts Championships made a bigger splash worldwide than any final ever did.

The only sporting field where women regularly compete on an even basis with men is in horse sports. Oddly enough, not much heed is passed on female victories in equestrian events. Little fuss was made when women made a clean sweep of the showjumping, three-day eventing and dressage golds at the last World Equestrian Games, perhaps because Isabell Werth, Ros Canter and Simone Blum were just the latest in a long line of female champions.

It’s different in horse racing. Michelle Payne’s victory in the 2015 Melbourne Cup was a global sensation, Hollie Doyle’s fourth place in last year’s British Flat jockeys’ championship earned her third place in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Bryony Frost’s win on Frodon in the Ryanair Chase was the highlight of Cheltenham 2019 for many.

This week Rachael Blackmore has the chance to put those achievements in the shade. The Tipperary jockey doesn’t just have an opportunity to become the first woman ever to win either the Cheltenham Gold Cup or the Champion Hurdle, she has a great shot at doing a double which would top all other Festival feats. Legendary status awaits should she succeed.

Friday’s Gold Cup would be the bigger win but is also the tougher task. Yet A Plus Tard seems to have all the qualities for the blue riband. Quick enough to hand hot Champion Chase favourite Chacun Pour Soi his only defeat over two miles, he looked full of running at the finish when winning the Savills Chase over three at Leopardstown and is a previous Festival winner.

That defining Leopardstown victory was the only occasion when Blackmore didn’t ride A Plus Tard who was partnered instead by Darragh O’Keeffe. Blackmore was on Minella Indo, long touted as her big Gold Cup hope, but whose recent disappointing form has seen her switch to his Henry de Bromhead stablemate.

Standing in the way is Al Boum Photo, ridden by Paul Townend, who’s been an obstacle to Blackmore in the past, denying her a jockeys’ championship two seasons ago and looking likely to do the same this year.

Willie Mullins’ horse also seeks to make history as just the fifth ever three in a row winner. Last year’s exhilarating triumph when Townend sent him to the front four out and then held off one challenge after another illustrated how hard it is to win a Gold Cup as just seven lengths covered the first six.

The champion will not yield his crown easily, but the biggest threat to A Plus Tard may come from Nicky Henderson’s Champ, who won the RSA Novices Chase at last year’s Festival and warmed up for this one with a second place at Newbury three weeks ago.

It says a lot about Champ’s ability that last year’s victory came after the kind of jumping which must have put the heart crossways in his connections. He put in a couple of dodgy ones on his comeback too. Champ may well be the best horse in the race, yet his jumping remains a big question mark.

The big three hold most of the aces but there are other contenders. The sporting gods’ love of irony mean it wouldn’t be surprising to see Minella Indo go well and 2018 winner Native River is back and won well at Sandown last month.

The intriguing Royale Pagaille, who has come out of nowhere in the past few months, looked a wonder horse when winning the Marsh Chase at Haydock by 16 lengths, while Frodon can’t be discounted after a shock King George VI Chase victory. It should be a great race.

Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle looks a simpler proposition. Honeysuckle’s superb ten-length victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown last month propelled her to favourite status and Henry De Bromhead’s great mare is ten from ten in her career, all with Blackmore on board.

Last year’s winner Epatante triumphed so impressively that a prolonged reign looked on the cards, but doubts were raised by a lacklustre second place when 1/5 favourite in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. All the same she looks a formidable rival, as does Goshen.

Twelve months ago Gary Moore’s charge looked set to win the Triumph Hurdle by a record margin before unseating jockey Jamie Moore at the last. Mishap aside, the run seemed to mark Goshen as a rare talent, but a last placed run when favourite in the International Hurdle in December led to him being written off amid rumours of heart problems.

However, last month the old Goshen re-emerged when winning the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton by 22 lengths. As his novice career also included wins by 34, 23 and 11 lengths, he might have something spectacular in store on Tuesday. Yet Honeysuckle’s ability to always get the job done is a compelling argument in her favour. Blackmore could well go into Friday already surrounded by hype.

We haven’t made the same fuss over Rachael Blackmore as the English have made of Bryony Frost. This is due not to sexism, but to a feeling that she’d prefer to be regarded as a jockey in her own right rather than a standard bearer for her gender.

Yet there’s no getting away from the fact that a Gold Cup win for Blackmore would seem far more significant than one for Townend or Jack Kennedy. No male jockey would have figured in the BBC voting for finishing fourth in the championship.

Just four years ago an enormous fuss was made of Lizzie Kelly becoming the first woman to ride in a Gold Cup for 23 years, even though her horse hadn’t a hope.

The coverage, like that when Frost finished fifth in the 2018 Grand National, was not without its condescending element. But it’s a measure of Blackmore’s achievement that she’s regarded in a different way. No-one will praise her for simply competing. Big things are expected of her at Cheltenham. Making yourself one of the very best carries its own pressures.

Now this marvellous star from Killenaule has a chance to write her name in big letters across the sky, which will be seen not just in horse racing, but far beyond its boundaries. If she can carry this off, it will give National Hunt racing its biggest boost in decades and make her a hero for girls who at the moment don’t even know anything at all is going on in Cheltenham this week.

Cometh the hour cometh the woman.

No pressure.