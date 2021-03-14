| 4.2°C Dublin

Blackmore on the brink of writing a new history

Eamonn Sweeney

Rachael Blackmore. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Rachael Blackmore. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

This time next week Rachael Blackmore could be celebrating the most famous performance in Cheltenham history. She could be receiving the kind of worldwide attention granted to very few jockeys. They might be making a start at engraving her name on the sport star of the year trophies.

Or maybe none of these things will happen. Seven days from now she might simply have retained her place as one of the best kept secrets in women’s sport. It all hinges on just two races.

There’s been a revolution in attitudes towards women’s sport in recent years, and it’s just beginning. Sportswomen are seeking greater respect and recognition, the public has a greater interest in hearing about them and the media is making a long overdue attempt at giving them greater exposure.

