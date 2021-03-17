| 3.9°C Dublin

Blackmore in dreamland as Honeysuckle cements spot among greats

Michael Verney

Perfect storm’ sees Tipp rider break new ground to land Champion Hurdle

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy with Honeysuckle. Photo: David Davies/PA Expand

Rachael Blackmore couldn’t hide her disbelief at becoming the first female jockey to secure Champion Hurdle success after Honeysuckle (11/10 favourite) delivered a scintillating display to maintain her unbeaten streak at Cheltenham.

Henry de Bromhead’s brilliant mare was backed as if her 12th straight victory was a mere formality and the seven-year-old duly obliged when kicking clear around the home bend before scoring by six-and-a-half lengths as Sharjah (11/1) came up second best in successive renewals.

Honeysuckle confirmed her place as an equine superstar while Blackmore continues to rewrite the record books with the Tipperary rider’s achievements a reminder that nothing is impossible having had no racing pedigree in her family.

