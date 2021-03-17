Blackmore in dreamland as Honeysuckle cements spot among greats

Rachael Blackmore couldn’t hide her disbelief at becoming the first female jockey to secure Champion Hurdle success after Honeysuckle (11/10 favourite) delivered a scintillating display to maintain her unbeaten streak at Cheltenham.

Henry de Bromhead’s brilliant mare was backed as if her 12th straight victory was a mere formality and the seven-year-old duly obliged when kicking clear around the home bend before scoring by six-and-a-half lengths as Sharjah (11/1) came up second best in successive renewals.

Honeysuckle confirmed her place as an equine superstar while Blackmore continues to rewrite the record books with the Tipperary rider’s achievements a reminder that nothing is impossible having had no racing pedigree in her family.

“I just can’t believe we just won a Champion Hurdle,” the bewildered 31-year-old repeated after yesterday’s showpiece before expanding on her humble beginnings. “This was never even a dream, it was so far from what I thought could happen in my life.

“To be in Cheltenham riding the winner of the Champion Hurdle, it’s just so far removed from anything that I thought could ever be possible. So maybe there’s a lesson in that for everyone out there.

“To young people out there, male female or whatever, if you want to go and do something, go and do it because me standing here right now shows anything can happen.”

A school tour to see three-time Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq inspired her as a youngster and having joined that racing icon on the illustrious roll of honour, she encourages others to chase their passion

“There’s no deal about female jockeys anymore, I don’t think. If you want to be a jockey, you can be a jockey – drive on,” she added.

Blackmore’s partnership with De Bromhead has been a revelation and the Killenaule native was the first to laud the Waterford trainer for providing her with the “right horses” and producing Honeysuckle in scintillating form every day she races.

The history-maker played down her own role when stating that she was lucky to “be in the right place at the right time” while the four-time Festival-winning rider believes that the best is yet to come from Honeysuckle after another “career best”.

“I’m just so thankful to be a part of her. It’s all about her. She’s unbeaten, that’s just incredible and she’s getting better the whole time. She’s improving. Her run the last day was a career best until today,” she beamed.

De Bromhead described horse and rider as “the perfect storm” and who knows what lies ahead for Honeysuckle. Maybe she could be the one to try and emulate another brilliant mare in Dawn Run by chasing the lofty Champion Hurdle/Gold Cup double in the near future.

A Cheltenham like no other commenced in deadly silence – aside from the virtual roar which greeted the opener – but there was plenty of familiarity at the Cotswolds as Willie Mullins mopped up the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for the seventh time.

Appreciate It (8/11 favourite) obliterated a Grade One field by 24 lengths under Paul Townend with a jaw-dropping performance as Mullins, who bagged his 73rd Festival winner, compared it to the wizardry of 2014 victor Vautour.

That “awesome” display may derail his chasing future, though, with the Closutton maestro blown away by the ease of it.

“I couldn’t believe that he won so easily. I couldn’t believe he was going so well. In my head I had possibly that he would be an Arkle horse. I never envisaged him as a Champion Hurdle horse but who knows?” Mullins mused.

“He will just go to Punchestown and leave that decision until next season. I always had chasing in mind for him but then I always had chasing in mind for Faugheen too so I think we might be back to that argument.”

Sharjah was one of four seconds for Mullins and Townend, the most frustrating of which was the narrow defeat of Concertista in the Mares’ Hurdle as the 10/11 favourite was nabbed right on the line by the fast-finishing Black Tears (11/1).

It was only a matter of time before a former Gordon Elliott runner made the score-sheet and Jack Kennedy timed his run to perfection to hand Denise ‘Sneezy’ Foster her first Festival winner after a trying time for the Meath yard in the wake of the photo scandal that rocked racing to its core.

“We’ve gone through a tough time, everyone has stuck together and we’ve pulled through. That just goes to show what a team we have at home that we are able to keep going. The amount of effort that everyone puts in at home, it’s days like these that make it all worthwhile,” the 21-year-old said.

Another former Elliott inmate handed Kennedy a 53/1 double and left him leading the jockeys’ standings at the of day one as Galvin (7/2) impressed to provide Ian Ferguson with his second Festival winner – 10 years after his first – in the concluding National Hunt Cup.

Kennedy, who missed last year’s Festival with a broken leg, hit the front after the last on the seven-year-old with the Kerry native powering to the line to hold off Paul Nicholls’ Next Destination (3/1) by a length and a half with the Foster-trained Escaria Ten (11/4 favourite) a close third.

The champagne didn’t stop there for the raiding party as Jeff Kidder (80/1) became the longest-priced Festival winner in 31 years to provide Seán Flanagan with his maiden win at the Olympics of jumps racing.

Noel Meade’s charge was written off in almost every quarter before the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, but Flanagan came with a late surge to deny Mullins’ Saint Sam (9/2 favourite) by two lengths and fulfil his dream of victory at Cheltenham.

“If it wasn’t for Noel Meade, I wouldn’t be here, I can’t believe it,” Flanagan said of his crowning glory.