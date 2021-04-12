Blackmore continues to inspire with more history in her sights

Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Grand National on Minella Times at Aintree on Saturday. Photo: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Superwoman wouldn’t hold a candle to Rachael Blackmore with the Tipperary rider shattering yet another glass ceiling en route to a sensational Aintree Grand National success aboard Minella Times (11/1).

As if being crowned leading jockey at last month’s Cheltenham Festival with six magical winners wasn’t enough, Blackmore went one better to become the first woman to bag the world’s most famous steeplechase on an epic Saturday afternoon.

“This is a massive deal for me personally, not the fact I’m a female. The thing that hit me when I crossed the line was that I’d won the National, not that I’m the first female to win the National. I don’t feel male or female right now. I don’t even feel human,” Blackmore beamed.

“I didn’t dream about making a career as a jockey because I never thought it could happen and it did, so just keep your dreams big and that’s all the inspiration I have.”

The 31-year-old’s partnership with Henry de Bromhead has allowed the pair to scale heights which few others have achieved, with the Waterford trainer left pinching himself at what has unfolded in the past month.

De Bromhead made history when becoming the first trainer to collect the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same week and the Knockeen handler even managed a 1-2 in the Liverpool showpiece with Balko Des Flos (100/1) back to his best under Aidan Coleman.

“I’ve been watching the Grand National since I was a kid. I’m just so lucky and aren’t we so lucky to have Rachael? They broke the mould with her. She’s brilliant,” the jubilant winning trainer said.

John Nallen, a hotelier in Clonmel, also earned himself a special place in racing history having purchased Gold Cup winner Minella Indo as well as Minella Times and saddling the star-studded pair in their point-to-point days before selling them on.

His reaction to the final seconds of the race, which went viral on social media, illustrated his unbridled joy on a day when the Irish had everything to smile about having floored the British by saddling 10 of the first 11 home.

Ted Walsh’s Any Second Now (15/2) came home third despite being badly hampered early on, with Mark Walsh left ruing his luck, while champion amateur Patrick Mullins made the sweat down to 10-13 worthwhile as Burrows Saint (9/1), trained by his father Willie, clung on for fourth.

It was all about Blackmore, though, as she enjoyed a safe passage throughout on Minella Times, owned by JP McManus, before powering clear after the last fence to see the eight-year-old prevail by a comprehensive six-and-a-half lengths.

The Killenaule native is anything but an overnight success, though, and having become just the second female rider to turn professional in March of 2015, she has slowly risen to the pinnacle of jumps racing.

Her long-time ally John ‘Shark’ Hanlon – who provided her with her first winner on the track in 2011 and her maiden success as a pro four years later – believes Blackmore is an inspiration to everyone.

“She’s a serious worker and she deserves everything that she’s after getting. Since she was with me as a young girl, nothing was a hassle to her, she never missed a day’s work,” Hanlon told RTÉ’s ‘Saturday Sport’.

“And it’s great for every girl in the country now, they can all think, ‘I’m going to be a Rachael Blackmore and I’m going to put my head back and I’m going to try and do this’.”

Her agent Gary Cribbin hailed racing’s queen as “absolutely incredible” as she continues to smash every record in sight and while end-of-year awards may be down the road, she is already a shoo-in with her name etched on the major individual prizes.

There is still one piece of history in her sights before the season ends at Punchestown in three weeks, though, as she battles with Paul Townend to be crowned champion jumps jockey.

Blackmore is 10 behind but with the reigning champion currently sidelined due to a foot injury and no return date announced, the perfect year could get even sweeter.

She has already put her feet firmly back on the ground having stepped off the ferry yesterday, and six rides await her at Fairyhouse tomorrow as she bids to make hay while the sun shines.

THE RISE AND RISE OF RACHAEL

Born

July 11, 1989 (31 years old)

First winner

February 10, 2011 – Stowaway Pearl for John ‘Shark’ Hanlon in the Tipperary Lady Riders Handicap Hurdle at Thurles

Turned professional

March 2015

First winner as a professional

September 3, 2015 – Most Honourable for ‘Shark’ Hanlon in the Woodrooff Handicap Hurdle at Clonmel

Crowned champion conditional

May 1, 2017 after bagging 32 winners during the 2016/’17 season

First treble

July 22, 2018 – Theatre Dreams, Monbeg Chit Chat and Classic Theatre (all for Henry de Bromhead) at Tipperary

First Cheltenham Festival winner

March 12, 2019 – A Plus Tard in the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase for De Bromhead

First Grade One success

March 15, 2019 – Minella Indo (Henry de Bromhead) in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival

First Irish Grade One win

April 21, 2019 – Honeysuckle in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Final at Fairyhouse

First Irish Derby ride

June 27, 2020 – 80/1 shot King of the Throne (finished 11th) at the Curragh for Emmet Mullins

First female rider to win Champion Hurdle

March 16, 2021 – Honeysuckle at Cheltenham for De Bromhead

First female to be crowned leading rider at Cheltenham Festival

March 19, 2021 – Six winners (Honeysuckle, Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard, Allaho, Telmesomethinggirl and Quilixios)

First female to win Aintree National

April 10, 2021 – Minella Times for De Bromhead

