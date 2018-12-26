Sport Horse Racing

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Big Stephen's Day shock as Ruby Walsh and Getabird taken down by Hardline after error at final fence

9 December 2018; Getabird, with Ruby Walsh up, on their way to winning the GAIN Supporting Laois GAA Beginners Steeplechase at Punchestown Racecourse in Naas, Co. Kildare. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Hardline capitalised on a mistake by the odds-on Getabird at the final fence to take the Grade One spoils in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase at Limerick.

Getabird had jumped well in the main for Ruby Walsh until he reached for the second-last, as the Gordon Elliott-trained Hardline loomed large.

Coming to the final fence it still looked as though Getabird would prevail, but the 8-15 favourite got in too close to the obstacle and landed awkwardly.

That proved decisive, with Keith Donoghue grabbing the opportunity with both hands and pushing Hardline (9-2) into the lead.

Getabird rallied, but Willie Mullins' charge could not close the gap and was half a length down at the line.

Online Editors

