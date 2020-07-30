| 18.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Betting Ring: Age no barrier as Plinth can roll back the years for Enda Bolger

Wayne Bailey

Plinth ridden by Tony McCoy (left) races to the finish on the way to winning the Paddy Power at the 2013 Leopardstown Christmas Festival Expand

Close

Plinth ridden by Tony McCoy (left) races to the finish on the way to winning the Paddy Power at the 2013 Leopardstown Christmas Festival

Plinth ridden by Tony McCoy (left) races to the finish on the way to winning the Paddy Power at the 2013 Leopardstown Christmas Festival

PA

Plinth ridden by Tony McCoy (left) races to the finish on the way to winning the Paddy Power at the 2013 Leopardstown Christmas Festival

I WAS looking through previous runnings of the Grade B Guinness Handicap Hurdle (6.15 Galway) to see if I could come up with some sort of profile of the type of horse it takes to win it, and one thing that stood out was that the average age of the winners has been 6.3.

That’s based on data going back as far as 1997, and it was a little off-putting as the one that ticks most other boxes for me is ten-year-old Plinth.

Prince Rudi did win this aged 12 in 2014, so it can be done, and those figures are not going to put me off backing Plinth because if you delve a little deeper, you’ll see that 103 six-year-old horses took part during that period, but older horses were few and far between with just 12 ten-year-olds taking part, for example.

Related Content