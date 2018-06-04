Bary's Study of man claims French Derby

Study Of Man claimed Classic glory in the Qipco Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly yesterday.

Pascal Bary's colt, which was among the leading contenders following an impressive display in the Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud last month, was always travelling strongly in midfield. He began to reel in the leaders early in the home straight under Stephane Pasquier and battled his way to the lead inside the final furlong.

Several horses attempted to peg him back as the post loomed, but Study Of Man, a son of Deep Impact, clung on for victory. James Tate's French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Hey Gaman looked set to play a significant part for a long way before fading.

Key Victory came up short in his bid to provide trainer Charlie Appleby, jockey William Buick and Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation with a second Derby success in the space of 24 hours following Masar's triumph at Epsom on Saturday. Aidan O'Brien saddled a quartet of runners in Flag Of Honour, Hunting Horn, Kenya and Rostropovich, but all finished unplaced.

Irish Independent