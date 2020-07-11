Barry Geraghty announces his retirement from racing

Irish jockey Barry Geraghty has announced his retirement from racing at the age of 40.

Meathman Geraghty bows out at the top, having won the 2003 Grand National on Monty's Pass as well as two Cheltenham Gold Cups on Kicking King and Bob's Worth.

Geraghty made the announcement on Twitter this evening.

"A big thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has supported me over the last 24 years. Tonight, I am happy to say I am announcing my retirement," he wrote.

"I've been blessed to have had a wonderful career and I'm looking to what the future holds."

Online Editors