Barney Curley was never one to pull his punches and racing will be all the quieter after his passing

Rarely does a month go by without the Barney Curley rant being replayed in some quarters as the Fermanagh native eviscerated At The Races on-course reporters Luke Harvey and John McCririck at Folkestone in 2005 to create a moment of live television magic.

The colourful Curley was never one to pull his punches and racing will be all the quieter after his passing following a short illness as bookmakers across the UK and Ireland sleep a lot sounder knowing that there is not another monster coup brewing.

Curley struck fear into the layers having left an indelible print on the sport of kings with some of the most notorious gambles in the history of the turf, as well as his much-loved all weather raids, dating all the way back to Yellow Sam in 1975.

The Irvinestown man, who originally planned to train for the priesthood at a Jesuit seminary before deciding to turn his attentions to training horses and life as a professional gambler, was stone broke when he headed to Bellewstown on June 25 of 1975 with a cunning plan.

A trusted army of punters got their money down on the moderate hurdler in the minutes just before the off while Benny O'Hanlon, a loyal disciple of Curley's, occupied the lone telephone box at the Meath course and denied off-course firms any contact to the track.

O'Hanlon deserved an Oscar for his role as he placed a pretend call to a dying aunt in a non-existent hospital and this distraction ensured that the "slow but steady" Yellow Sam went off at a ludicrously big starting price of 20/1 before landing Curley nearly €2million in modern-day currency.

Curley rarely had a dull moment with pub ownership and pop band management among a staggering CV while he hit worldwide headlines with his organisation of a high-profile raffle where the first prize was his home at Middleton Park House in Westmeath.

9,000 hopefuls speculated £200 for a ticket with well-known broadcaster Michael O’Hehir drawing the winner, although Curley found himself in hot water with the law in the days that followed after netting a cool £1million when expenses were deducted.

Curley always courted controversy with a series of daring gambles on the track, none more so than a four-horse Yankee 11 years ago this month after which he proclaimed that "no-one will win as much on horse racing for another 100 years".

Three of the quartet, Agapanthus, Savaronola and the Chris Grant-trained Jeu De Roseau, obliged having been hammered down from early prices of 25/1, 8/1 and 7/2 while the third Curley inmate, Sommersturm, was defeated at Wolverhampton.

Had Sommersturm prevailed, the winnings would have totalled over €23million after a military-like betting operation bombarded bookmakers throughout London but Curley and his trusted lieutenants settled for around €3million in one of the most elaborate coups in racing's history.

He was at it again in January of 2014 – despite his training career officially ending two years previous – as four runners associated with the legendary punter got the job done in spectacular fashion to net over €2million for him and his associates.

His mantra to "always get the value" meant his means were often unorthodox with horses like Tusculum and Zabeel Palace earning favourable handicap marks before getting the job done when Curley fancied a "tickle".

There's a reason why Curley had two books published chronicling his extraordinary life as he jammed so much into his 81 years with close friendships forged to many of racing's biggest names including jockeys Frankie Dettori, Jamie Spencer and Tom Queally.

His greatest contribution came off the track, though, with his charity DAFA (Direct Aid For Africa) supporting the underprivileged people of Zambia since its inception in 1996 and it was that cause that Curley focused the final chapter of his life on.

Racing will be a much quieter place without the sight of him, fedora atop his head and cigarette in hand, but his legacy on and off the track will never be forgotten. There will only ever be one Barney Curley.