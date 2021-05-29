Bapaume looks primed to score at Punchestown

Punters should be toasting Willie Mullins again this weekend with fancied runners at Punchestown. Photo: Sportsfile

Some racing fans will be allowed to attend one of the meetings at the three-day Curragh event at the end of June but the action without spectators continues today where jumping is the focus at Punchestown.

Dual Grade One winner Battleoverdoyen is the headline act in the Ladbrokes Handicap Chase (1.50). De nise Foster’s charge hasn’t been the force of old, though, and may struggle against some improving rivals while another Grade One winner should oblige later in the card with Willie Mullins’ Bapaume expected to score over hurdles (2.25).

Mullins also unleashes Grangeclare West – the £430,000 Cheveley Park House Stud purchase which was switched to Closutton from Gordon Elliott’s yard in March – in the concluding bumper (4.45) where anything other than victory under Jody Townend would be a major shock.

Bridge Native offers each-way claims in the handicap hurdle (4.10) for Westmeath trainer Ciarán Murphy, while Cheltenham Festival winner Dame De Compagnie is the star on show tomorrow with Nicky Henderson’s mare making the unusual trip to the Kildare track to tackle the handicap chase (2.05).

Mullins’ Never Feel Blue should take the concluding bumper (5.30) in great style, while Mick Halford’s Bear Story may be the one to side with in the €40,000 Royal County Handicap (4.05) at Navan tomorrow after his fine second in a similar event at Leopardstown last month.