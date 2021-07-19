Banned trainer Stephen Mahon at centre of another IHRB investigation after sampling incident

Banned trainer Stephen Mahon will be the subject of another Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) investigation after he was alleged to have interfered in the post-race sampling of a horse which he previously trained at Tipperary yesterday.

Mahon was last month suspended for four years having breached rules relating to animal welfare but he was present at the Tipperary town track in his capacity as travelling head lad and authorised representative for fellow Galway trainer Pat Kelly.

Stormey, which was previously in the Kilcolgan handler's care, made his first start for Kelly when third in the beginners' chase but Mahon was reported for his behaviour while a post-race urine sample was being taken from the 11-year-old.

IHRB veterinary assistant Avena O'Keeffe insisted that Mahon "was interfering in the sampling process by insisting that she turn the tumbler used to collect the urine sample upside down to prove that there was nothing in it" before the sample was taken.

O'Keeffe added that Mahon was "reluctant to leave the sampling unit and observe the sampling process on the screen situated outside the testing unit when asked to do so" and that the "interference had caused her to miss the opportunity to take a urine sample from Stormey".

It was noted in the IHRB report that Mahon had "asked to see that the tumbler was empty prior to the sample being taken" while he also "found it strange that Stormey was selected for sampling being a non winner".

Mahon insisted that he "did leave the sampling unit when asked to do so" while stating that he "had his face mask on all day", although Tipperary stewards stated that he was not complying with Covid-19 rules surrounding masks on racecourses until ordered to do so.

The matter has been referred to outgoing IHRB chief executive Denis Egan for further investigation while no date has yet been set for Mahon's appeal against his four-year ban.