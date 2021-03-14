Bankers, lays and dark horses aplenty - Wayne Bailey's look through the betting markets

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the 2020 Supreme Novice Hurdle winner hasn’t put a hoof wrong over fences, winning all three outings - and while some would feel we didn’t learn too much from those odds-on victories, his style suggests he could be a similar sort to Sprinter Sacre and Altior. An exciting prospect.

There’s no doubt that Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old has plenty of talent, and last year’s Champion Bumper runner-up has done all that been asked of him over timber - but this is an open looking race. While some early entries have other options, a good case could be made for three or four of his rivals near the top of the market.

She’s got an entry for the mares’ hurdle which she won last year, but should take her chance in the big race instead. With 10 wins from as many races, Henry de Bromhead’s mare looked better than ever when winning the Irish Champion Hurdle - but this will be her toughest test to date.

Dark Horse — Sharjah, Champion Hurdle (14/1)

A runner up in last year’s renewal at 16/1, he’s often underestimated by punters. Following a couple of spins on the flat, he bounced back to form with a victory in the Grade One Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas. He was a bit disappointing in the Irish Champion Hurdle, but he’s not one to dismiss lightly.



Numbers to note: Close Brothers David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle

There’s been 13 runnings of this race and Willie Mullins has won nine of them. The others went to Gordon Elliott, Dan Skelton and, most recently, Henry de Bromhead, with Honeysuckle. Unsurprisingly, Mullins’ Concertista is the early market leader for 2021.

WEDNESDAY

Banker — Chacun Pour Soi, Queen Mother Champion Chase (10/11)





Willie Mullins can finally break his duck here with this multiple Grade One winner. He was withdrawn last year late on, but he’s been doing everything right at home in Ireland and he was a beautiful sight to behold when taking the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.





Bismarck — Sir Gerhard, Champion Bumper (2/1)





Alongside stablemate Kilcruit, he’s popular in the early markets which is no surprise considering Willie Mullins’ record in this race. While he’s done nothing wrong in his two races to date, the bumper looks wide open this year so his price is simply too short.





All on the line — Bear Ghylls, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (12/1)





Also entered in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, Nicky Martin’s six-year-old won a bumper and three hurdle races including a handicap at Exeter. Some of his intended prep races were cancelled because of the weather which is a negative, but the form of some of his races is working out well with other beaten horses since going on to win.





Dark horse — Three Stripe Life, Champion Bumper (9/1)





Obviously, the circumstances are not ideal at Cullentra House with Denise Foster stepping in following Gordon Elliott’s ban - but this one looks like a live entry in what, as mentioned already, is an open-looking race. He’s only raced once, winning a bumper at Naas, but he showed plenty of power to quicken late on - even though conditions were terrible.



Numbers to note — Queen Mother Champion Chase

It would be absolutely wonderful if Altior could bounce back and win this race again having tasted success in 2018 and 2019, but Nicky Henderson’s loyal servant is now aged eleven. Moscow Flyer won at that age in 2005 and was the first horse older than 10 to win since Skymass in 1977, aged 12.

THURSDAY

Banker — Envoi Allen, Marsh Novice Chase (8/11)

Paul Nicolls said recently that the switch from Gordon Elliott’s yard to Henry de Bromhead so close to Cheltenham is full of risk and I’d tend to agree, but this horse is absolutely exceptional and it’s hard to find an opponent here that offers any real threat.

Bismark — Paisley Park, Stayers Hurdle (15/8)

It pains me to oppose Paisley Park as I was an early supporter and felt we might have another stayer like Inglis Drever or Big Buck’s on our hands, but it hasn’t quite worked out that way and he was beaten at 4/6 last year. He also lost the Long Distance Hurdle in November, and while he got back to winning ways last time, I fear he’s becoming inconsistent.

All on the line — Envoi Allen, Marsh Novice Chase (8/11)

Also my banker of the day, Envoi Allen will put his unbeaten record on the line. A winner in point-to-points, he’s raced eleven times under rules, winning four bumpers, four hurdles and three chases. It’s tough on all at Gordon Elliott’s yard but that’s the way things go sometimes, and he remains an outstanding prospect.

Dark horse — The Storyteller, Stayers’ Hurdle (10/1)

With Paisley Park down as my Bismark, there could be some value elsewhere and The Storyteller catches the eye around 10/1. A Grade One winner in October, he certainly wasn’t disgraced when second to Kemboy in Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown last time.

Numbers to note — Ryanair Chase

There’s now been 16 renewals of this contest, and it’s been relatively kind to punters with just two winners returned in double-figure prices – namely Uxizandre at 16/1 in 2015 and Albertas Run at 14/1 in 2010.

FRIDAY

Banker — Tritonic, JCB Triumph Hurdle (9/4)





A useful sort on the flat, Alan King’s four-year-old looks even better over timber and has now won twice including a Grade Two at Kempton. King has said he’s the best of those he’s had that came from the flat to jumps, and he should prove profitable to follow.





Bismarck — Elimay, Mares’ Chase (7/4)





If Willie Mullins’ mares are firing on all cylinders, bookmakers will be in trouble but Elimay is too short for me. This is the inaugural running, and Mullins certainly has a strong hand with a number of entries - but the likes of Happy Diva and Shattered Love can’t be ruled out, making Elimay a weak favourite.





All on the line — Zanahiyr, Triumph Hurdle (5/2)





OK, I’m bending the rules a little here as Zanahiyr was beaten on the flat - but he’s won all three races over hurdles for Gordon Elliott including a Leopardstown Grade Two at Christmas. He’ll race here under Denise Foster’s care.





Dark horse — It Came To Pass, Hunters’ Chase (10/1)





Considering he won this race last year (66/1), it’s not entirely accurate to call him a dark horse - but Eugene O’Sullivan’s gelding is still a value bet if going off at a double-figure price. He unseated his rider at Thurles last time which is not ideal, but last year’s experience will count for a lot in this type of race.



Numbers to note — Gold Cup

Older horses tend to struggle in the Gold Cup and the last horse aged older than nine to win was Cool Dawn in 1998. Al Boum Photo will go for the treble this year and, still aged nine, he finds himself on the right side of the figures for Willie Mullins. He shaped well when winning the Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore and looks the one to beat again.