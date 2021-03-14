| 4.4°C Dublin

Bankers, lays and dark horses aplenty - Wayne Bailey's look through the betting markets

Cheltenham caters for all types of punter, and Wayne Bailey has had a look through the betting markets to find a Banker, a Bismarck (a favourite to avoid as it’s likely to get sunk!) and a Dark Horse for each day of the Festival. He also takes a look at some of those putting their unbeaten record on the line, and picks out a relevant stat of the day

Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore up, on their way to winning the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Wayne Bailey

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the 2020 Supreme Novice Hurdle winner hasn’t put a hoof wrong over fences, winning all three outings - and while some would feel we didn’t learn too much from those odds-on victories, his style suggests he could be a similar sort to Sprinter Sacre and Altior. An exciting prospect.

TUESDAY

Banker — Shishkin, Arkle Chase (even-money)

Bismarck — Appreciate It, Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (6/4)

There’s no doubt that Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old has plenty of talent, and last year’s Champion Bumper runner-up has done all that been asked of him over timber - but this is an open looking race. While some early entries have other options, a good case could be made for three or four of his rivals near the top of the market.

All on the line — Honeysuckle, Champion Hurdle (9/4)

She’s got an entry for the mares’ hurdle which she won last year, but should take her chance in the big race instead. With 10 wins from as many races, Henry de Bromhead’s mare looked better than ever when winning the Irish Champion Hurdle - but this will be her toughest test to date.

